Entertainment
Kylie Minogue Partners With Nova Entertainment To Host Special Christmas-Themed Radio Station
Kylie Minogue Partners With Nova Entertainment To Host Special Christmas-Themed Radio Station
Kylie Minogue hosts a Christmas themed radio station aptly named “Kylie Christmas”.
The Australian pop icon has teamed up with Nova Entertainment which airs the special streaming station by Christmas Day.
Kylie Christmas will perform a variety of Christmas carols for the holiday season as the 53-year-old singer hosts in between segments.
Christmas cheer: Kylie Minogue partners with Nova Entertainment to host special Christmas-themed radio station
“We didn’t just want to provide a Christmas song playlist, we wanted to create something special,” said Peter Clay, head of programming for Nova 969 & smooth Network in a statement.
Mr Clay spoke about the pop star’s previous radio experience and how she was best suited for the brand new streaming station.
“Kylie has hosted her own show on smooth before and has also appeared as a guest on Nova on several occasions, we were delighted that Kylie agreed to host her own streaming radio station,” he continued. .
Best fit: Peter Clay, head of programming for Nova 969 & smooth Network, said in a statement: “Kylie has hosted her own show on smooth before and has also appeared as a guest on Nova on several occasions, we were thrilled that Kylie agreed to host her own streaming radio station
“I want to personally thank Kylie Minogue, her team and the Mushroom group for helping us create something special for listeners ahead of Christmas.”
Kylie Christmas will feature a myriad of classic holiday songs, including renditions of Jingle Bell Rock and Starry Night.
The station also features Christmas-themed songs by George Michael, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Michael Bubl, and Kylie Minogue herself.
What will be played: Kylie Christmas will perform a variety of Christmas songs from George Michael, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Michael Bubl and Minogue herself
The news comes as Kylie recently confirmed reports that she was returning to her native Australia after residing in Britain for almost 30 years.
Speaking onSamantha Armytage’s podcast, Kylie’s sister Dannii Minogue said the family were surprised at the news of the pop icon’s impending move.
“It’s weird for us because she’s been here most of the year, so for us she’s already back,” she added. It just appeared in a conversation, so it went public, but it wasn’t like, “Now we’re going to put out a press release on this!”
Back home for Christmas! The news comes as Kylie recently confirmed reports that she was returning to her native Australia after residing in Britain for almost 30 years. She is pictured with her sister Dannii
“We were all a little shocked at the reaction, but then it was really cool. It was as if Melbourne was excited and Australia was excited and she would be made so welcome home.
Kylie has already taken steps to formalize her move, having changed the service address of her four main businesses to one in Hawthorn, a suburb near Melbourne.
The singer told friends she wanted to live closer to her family, including her parents Carol and Ron, siblings Brendan and Dannii, and nephew Ethan.
Kylie Christmas can be heard on Nova Player and Smooth Player and streamed on smart devices until Saturday, December 25.
Now available: Kylie Christmas can be heard on Nova Player and Smooth Player and streamed on smart devices through Saturday, December 25
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10189519/Kylie-Minogue-partner-Nova-Entertainment-host-special-Christmas-themed-radio-station.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]