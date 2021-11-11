Kylie Minogue Partners With Nova Entertainment To Host Special Christmas-Themed Radio Station

Kylie Minogue hosts a Christmas themed radio station aptly named “Kylie Christmas”.

The Australian pop icon has teamed up with Nova Entertainment which airs the special streaming station by Christmas Day.

Kylie Christmas will perform a variety of Christmas carols for the holiday season as the 53-year-old singer hosts in between segments.

“We didn’t just want to provide a Christmas song playlist, we wanted to create something special,” said Peter Clay, head of programming for Nova 969 & smooth Network in a statement.

Mr Clay spoke about the pop star’s previous radio experience and how she was best suited for the brand new streaming station.

“Kylie has hosted her own show on smooth before and has also appeared as a guest on Nova on several occasions, we were delighted that Kylie agreed to host her own streaming radio station,” he continued. .

“I want to personally thank Kylie Minogue, her team and the Mushroom group for helping us create something special for listeners ahead of Christmas.”

Kylie Christmas will feature a myriad of classic holiday songs, including renditions of Jingle Bell Rock and Starry Night.

The station also features Christmas-themed songs by George Michael, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Michael Bubl, and Kylie Minogue herself.

The news comes as Kylie recently confirmed reports that she was returning to her native Australia after residing in Britain for almost 30 years.

Speaking onSamantha Armytage’s podcast, Kylie’s sister Dannii Minogue said the family were surprised at the news of the pop icon’s impending move.

“It’s weird for us because she’s been here most of the year, so for us she’s already back,” she added. It just appeared in a conversation, so it went public, but it wasn’t like, “Now we’re going to put out a press release on this!”

“We were all a little shocked at the reaction, but then it was really cool. It was as if Melbourne was excited and Australia was excited and she would be made so welcome home.

Kylie has already taken steps to formalize her move, having changed the service address of her four main businesses to one in Hawthorn, a suburb near Melbourne.

The singer told friends she wanted to live closer to her family, including her parents Carol and Ron, siblings Brendan and Dannii, and nephew Ethan.

Kylie Christmas can be heard on Nova Player and Smooth Player and streamed on smart devices until Saturday, December 25.