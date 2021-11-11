Entertainment
South Indian stars follow Bollywood names, look to web originals
New Delhi: South India’s top actors are following their Bollywood counterparts to feature in web originals, even though they belong to an industry that has long recognized the dominance of theatrical media and hero-cult culture from wide outings in cinemas.
Telugu star Rana Daggubati to be seen in Netflix original titled Rana Naïdu with uncle and veteran actor Venkatesh; Vijay Sethupathi will feature in The family man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DKs next Amazon Prime Video original, while Trisha will appear in a show on SonyLIV called Toast.
Industry experts and platform executives say at least young actors recognize the enduring appeal of the medium that is here to stay even as theaters open up and give them the opportunity to consolidate their celebrity with the general public. Most southern language offerings also attract more attention than Hindi shows on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, including and beyond native speakers.
We are seeing the entire Southern film ecosystem undergo transformative change. As we bring the stories to more viewers and enable audience base growth, the industry itself is booming. There is a healthy wave with more movies, more TV shows, more digital series commissioned, opening new avenues for talented actors and creators, new and established, to go beyond the known and explore the uncharted territories, “said Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India. Like good content, fans are also not limited by geographic or language barriers,” Menghani said, referring to the following for southern actors like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya and others.
Having said that, many older mass market stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith still swear by the theatrical world just like big names in Bollywood like Salman Khan, but some of the younger ones are happy to straddle both worlds, according to independent business analyst Sreedhar Pilai. An actor like Samantha Ruth Prabhu landed on the world map after the second season of The father of the family, a mostly Hindi show, Pillai added.
Southern superstars almost enjoy demigod status. Every release of them is like a festival or a happy celebration for the fans. They definitely missed out on all that euphoria that can’t be experienced with a pure OTT version, ”said producer and director Vidhyaa B Reddy, adding that the pandemic has forced many stars to accept the reach that OTT platforms offer through. demographics. However, while the OTTs may have ruled over the past two years, the real test begins with the reopening of theaters, Pillai said.
Of course, the integration of players from the South is also a success factor for regional language offers already present on OTT platforms which wish to deepen penetration in the country. Amazons Menghani said that 50% of audiences for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films on their platform are from outside their respective home states. Globally, these films are watched in more than 170 countries, with international viewers accounting for over 20% of the total audience for these films in the local language.
Pratiksha Rao, director, films and licensing, Netflix India said the Tamil anthology film services Navarasa, helmed by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan was in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, over 40% of the movie’s viewers were from outside India. During the past year, Martin Prakkats Nayattu (Malayalam), V. Vignarajans Andhagharaam (Tamil), local anthologies Pitta kathalu (Telugu) and Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Praveen Kandregulas Bandi Cinema (Telugu) and Mandonne Ashwins Mandela (Tamils) have also been featured in the Top 10 on Netflix in India.
Great stories have the capacity to be part of our cultural zeitgeist. As we expand our film list to feature original and licensed South Indian films, many members and fans have told us that they would like to engage more with us on these films, ”said Rao, including The platform launched a Twitter account specifically for South Indian deals called @Netflix_INSouth.
