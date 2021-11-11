Hollywood residents protest new resort development – CBS Miami





Weather CBSMiami.com 11-10-21 11pmCBS4 chief meteorologist Craig Setzer has your weather forecast for Wednesday night. 5 hours ago

NASA and SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to the International Space StationOn Wednesday, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, marking the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. 5 hours ago

Hollywood residents protest new resort developmentJessica Vallejo of CBS4 reports that the people of Hollywood are protesting against a complex new development that could go against the city code. 5 hours ago

Residents doubt they will live in expensive Edgewater due to rising rents and flooding issuesFrances Wang of CBS4 reports that residents of Biscayne Bay are reconsidering expensive rents due to flooding issues. 5 hours ago

Boater Reynier ‘Ray’ Marino disappeared in the waters near Julia Tuttle CausewayCBS4’s Bobeth Yates reports a massive search to find the missing boater Reynier Marino near the Julia Tuttle Causeway. 5 hours ago

Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt resignsHe abruptly announced his resignation at a meeting of the municipal commission on Wednesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3ktszG2 5 hours ago

EXTRA WEB: Firefighters save a deer from the canalFirefighters rescued a deer from a canal in Sacramento County, Calfornia, after the animal was unable to climb the steep walls of the canal on Sunday (7/11). Once the animal was brought to safety, the deer rested for a bit before escaping unharmed. 7 hours ago

Hialeah’s new mayor, Esteban Bovo, discusses his vision for the cityCBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana spoke to Bovo about his big win. 9 hours ago

Weather CBSMiami.com 11-10-21 6pmCBS4 chief meteorologist Craig Setzer has your weather forecast for Wednesday night. 9 hours ago

South Florida Law Enforcement Participates in Mock Parade AttackCBS4’s Austin Carter reports that Miami-Dade Police, Miami City Police and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office participated in the training on Wednesday. 9 hours ago

Andrew Zweibel, former South Dade High School orchestra teacher, accused of having sex with a studentZweibel was charged with illegal sexual activity with a minor. 9 hours ago

Driver accused of causing fatal accident at Hialeah Gardens identifiedCBS4’s Ashley Dyer has the latest details on the case. 10 hours ago

Boater Reynier ‘Ray’ Marino disappeared in the waters near Julia Tuttle CausewayCBS4’s Peter D’Oench has more on Marino’s research. 10 hours ago

Spotlight on Veterans Day: Paul Acosta served his country and now serves his communityBrooke Shafer of CBS4 spoke with the Miami Beach Deputy Chief of Police Department about her time in the Marine Corps. 10 hours ago

Major 3-on-3 basketball tournament arrives in MiamiCBS4’s Harry Cicma has the story. 10 hours ago

Governor Ron DeSantis proposes $ 600 million in funding to increase teacher compensationThe governor said their goal was to raise the average minimum wage in the state to attract great people to the teaching profession. 10 hours ago

US Senator Marco Rubio hosts Veterans Day at the FIUSenator Rubio presented each Veteran in attendance with a commemorative pin to mark the occasion. 10 hours ago

Perseverance of Holocaust survivors honored in MiamiThe Holocaust Documentation and Education Center and the Israeli Consulate General in Miami honored the perseverance of Holocaust survivors who lived through the horrors of Kristallnacht. 10 hours ago

Security Presence Reinforced For Tortuga Music Fest Fort LauderdaleJoan Murray from CBS4 has more on the heavy police presence. 10 hours ago

EXTRA WEB: Lava from a volcano in Spain flows into the oceanRivers of lava flowed into the ocean off the island of La Palma in Spain on Wednesday 11/10. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting since mid-September. 10 hours ago

Miami Beach Convention Center rooftop A / C fireFortunately, no one is in the building. 10 hours ago

Iconic Cuban restaurant Versailles celebrates its 50th anniversaryCBS4’s Karli Barnett has more on the festivities. 10 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse takes a stand in his own defense on WednesdayNancy Chen of CBS4 has details about the courthouse. 10 hours ago

