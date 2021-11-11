Connect with us

6 landmark moments from Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and more

TO CMA Awards Wednesdays, the country music stars were thrilled to be back on familiar ground: a massive show at the Nashvilles Bridgestone Arena, with a live audience.

Fans! Host Luke Bryan exclaimed as he first took the stage. We have fans!

But even as the 55th annual ceremony celebrated a return to a kind of normality, As one organizer put it, it soon became apparent that the ground was moving rapidly under Nashville’s feet.

The evening ended with one of the country’s new superstars, Luc Combs, earning the show’s first honor for the first time. An openly gay artist celebrated a victory by kissing his date, three black women proudly celebrated their roots and several other wins signaled a generational change on Music Row.

From victories to speeches, performances and surprises, these are the moments that left a lasting impression on Country Musics’ biggest night.

Luke Combs reaches the top

Luke Combs celebrates with his Artist of the Year award at the 55th CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Two years after Garth Brooks told him it would bear your name in the future, Luke Combs won his first-ever Artist of the Year award.

The CMA’s biggest honor went to the 31-year-old, just four years after the release of his debut album. Since then it has filled arenas on multiple tours and smashed every country record and streaming record you can name.

Before he could tackle the timing, Combs had to admit something else: Alan Jackson mentioned my name twice earlier, referring to the award presenter.

Honestly, I don’t know what to say. I’ve never written a speech for anything like this, which doesn’t serve me very well at the moment. I just want to thank everyone in this room. The fans, every artist in this room. Every person who has been nominated for this award this year and every year before deserves to win. I don’t deserve to win, but I’m really glad I did.

Emotional victories

Carly Pearce celebrates after winning the singer of the year award at the 55th CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Carly Pearce nearly fell to her knees before she could step onto the podium to accept her singer of the year award.

Emotional, this Kentucky native who cut her teeth on the Dollywood stages waved her hands in disbelief before walking over to the microphone.

“I really didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said tearfully.

CMA 2021 Prize:Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde perform in duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

