6 landmark moments from Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and more

TO CMA Awards Wednesdays, the country music stars were thrilled to be back on familiar ground: a massive show at the Nashvilles Bridgestone Arena, with a live audience.

Fans! Host Luke Bryan exclaimed as he first took the stage. We have fans!

But even as the 55th annual ceremony celebrated a return to a kind of normality, As one organizer put it, it soon became apparent that the ground was moving rapidly under Nashville’s feet.

The evening ended with one of the country’s new superstars, Luc Combs, earning the show’s first honor for the first time. An openly gay artist celebrated a victory by kissing his date, three black women proudly celebrated their roots and several other wins signaled a generational change on Music Row.

From victories to speeches, performances and surprises, these are the moments that left a lasting impression on Country Musics’ biggest night.

Luke Combs reaches the top

Two years after Garth Brooks told him it would bear your name in the future, Luke Combs won his first-ever Artist of the Year award.

The CMA’s biggest honor went to the 31-year-old, just four years after the release of his debut album. Since then it has filled arenas on multiple tours and smashed every country record and streaming record you can name.

Before he could tackle the timing, Combs had to admit something else: Alan Jackson mentioned my name twice earlier, referring to the award presenter.

Honestly, I don’t know what to say. I’ve never written a speech for anything like this, which doesn’t serve me very well at the moment. I just want to thank everyone in this room. The fans, every artist in this room. Every person who has been nominated for this award this year and every year before deserves to win. I don’t deserve to win, but I’m really glad I did.

Emotional victories

Carly Pearce nearly fell to her knees before she could step onto the podium to accept her singer of the year award.

Emotional, this Kentucky native who cut her teeth on the Dollywood stages waved her hands in disbelief before walking over to the microphone.

“I really didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said tearfully.

CMA 2021 Prize:Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde perform in duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Moments of emotion:Russell Dickerson Brings Utah Teen Who Lost Both Legs After Being Hit By Drunk Driver

But it happened. Pearce received the highest honor of her career to date, months after the release of “29,” a collection of essential post-divorce country songs that found the singer sailing to the bottom before rising again.

As her latest album shows, she’s unabashedly loyal to the country music of yesterday and today that premiered on stage Wednesday night.

“Country music saved me from a time when I needed it and I want you to know that’s all I’ve ever wanted around the world,” Pearce said. “I just hope you know country music is all I love.”

And Pearce wouldn’t be the only tearful speech at the CMA Awards. Jimmie Allen accepted New Artist of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, becoming the first black artist to win the coveted trophy since the Country Music Association presented him as the “Horizon Award” in 1981.

He thanked his late father, who Allen says introduced him to country music, before sharing a story of stretching his wallet to secure a spot at Bridgestone Arena for the 50th Annual CMA Awards in 2016 in hope to watch a pioneering singer of the genre.

“I spent my last $ 100 and came to the 50th CMA to see Charley Pride perform on stage and got to perform with him last year,” Allen said.

Allen winked at his manager Ash Bowers, who he says discovered it during a writers tour at Franklin’s Puckett’s grocery store and restaurant.

“After 10 years here, living in my car, living in a trailer, doing all the jobs… it’s amazing,” Allen said.

Love wins tonight

TJ Osborne of the Brothers Osborne duo started his 2021 going gay, making him the first artist currently signed to a major country label to do so.

Ten months later, he finds himself accepting a CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Award alongside his brother and band member John Osborne. This is the duo’s fourth win in the category, and their first prize since TJ Osborne left.

“I’m telling you, every time we’ve won this award it never ceases to be extremely shocking,” TJ Osborne said on stage. “… It’s been a crazy roller coaster year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally. And for all of you to support me, I really feel like love wins tonight.”

Osborne Brothers:“Younger Me” Brings Notes of Inclusiveness to CMA Awards Stage

Many other contestants seated at tables on the arena floor stood up, as John Osborne said to them, “Applaud that boy. “

Mickey Guyton and “I love my hair”

Mickey Guyton brought a new and needed perspective to the CMA scene as an acclaimed country artist performed “I love my hair” from her debut album, alongside Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

The song was inspired by the story of Faith Fennidy, a black student in Louisiana who was kicked out of school after learning that her braided hair violated school policy. The story resonated with Guyton, who once sang about the racism she encountered as a child in Texas on “Black Like Me.”

On Wednesday’s TV show, Guyton, Spencer and Edwards were proudly introduced by Fennidy.

“This next artist created this song to make sure girls like me feel seen and loved. And that’s how you turn something very painful into a very positive one.”

“I thought what God gave me wasn’t right,” sang Guyton, as Spencer and Edwards stood by his side, taking his hand.

“I’d braid it all just to hide the curls up there / I found my freedom when I learned not to care / Now I’m not afraid to love who I am / I no longer love my hair. “

Artists in small groups:Jimmie Allen paid his band $ 25 per show. Now they are playing the CMA Awards 2021

When they finished their final harmonized chorus of “I love my hair”, Fennidy joined them on stage for a group hug, as the audience in the arena stood up.

During rehearsals earlier in the week, the trio spoke to The Tennessean about the performance, which Edwards said would be “a truly historic moment for CMAS and for country music in general.”

“This song is about self-love,” Guyton said. “We’re talking about loving our hair as black women. It’s also (about) really loving who we are. I think a lot of us are so mean to ourselves, and we have to learn to ourselves. love a little. I really hope it touches a lot of people. “

A natural host

Luke Bryan, a man of many looks. Literally.

Bryan teased ahead of the show that he would give Reba McEntire a run for his money with his number of wardrobe swaps and he delivered in shades of blue, black, brown, beige… and the list goes on.

CMA Host:Luke Bryan makes ‘immune’ joke and gets pranked by ‘American Idol’ co-hosts in CMA Awards monologue

But more than a few outfit changes, Bryan looked like an entertaining and humiliating first-time CMA Awards host. He wore a dazzling shade of enthusiasm, displayed a hint of self-mockery by joking about his lack of nominations this year, and carefully slipped into a well-timed “immunization” joke.

One night at Stapleton

Chris Stapleton has taken the stage four times just to accept awards. The night’s most award-winning artist, Stapleton took home the trophies for single, song, album and male singer of the year.

Largely winning for his 2020 album “Starting Over,” the Kentucky soul songwriter takes his career total to 14 (or more, for those with two wins for each award he won as an artist and producer). ). Whatever the number, on Wednesday he continued a flawless run that started six years ago with the flagship album “Traveler”.

‘Restart’:Chris Stapleton brings ‘Cold’ to Wednesday’s show

However, Stapleton’s defining moment came when he backed Jennifer Hudson in an Aretha Franklin inspired tribute to country music. In one of the best performances of the evening, the two performed a Willie Nelson duet co-written“Night Life “before a long take of” You Are My Sunshine “.