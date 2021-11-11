Daily Research Plot founded by Balram Jee Jha ranked among top Entertainment News

Entertainment
Posted on 11.11.21 1:16 PM
Animated and superhero lover Balram Jee Jha founded DailyResearchPlot.Com with his friend Manjeet Mahato.
This was the vision of comic book and superhero TV enthusiast Balram Jee Jha, which was launched as a blogging website under their parent company Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Later, with the growth of the audience and the inclusion of Google News, it became the Entertainment News website in 2020.
Daily research field (DRP) was their vision since graduating college which came true in mid-2019. Daily Research Plot was envisioned to write reviews, comic book explanations and a fan theories website with a few members of the team.
The website has over a million readers and is regularly ranked in Google Top Trends. This month, in October, the team began creating video reviews for their readers on their website and Youtube channel of the same name (Daily Research Plot). With the growth of the website in just one year, the team grew to 50 hardworking journalists and content creators, and later in 2021 various other sections such as Gaming, Technology and Finance News sections were added to the website. .
Balram Jee Jha was born in the very small town of Darbhanga, Bihar and his schooling was done in the same town. He completed his graduate studies in New Delhi and Bhopal. During his college days alone, he planned to open his own design and advertising agency. After working for several news and media agencies, he founded Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. with his college friend Manjeet Mahato.
Then in 2017 they started working for their childhood dream of creating content for fans of superhero movies and TV series, and so in 2017 they started building the website and the launched in the middle of the year.
This year in 2021, the Agency launched its Youtube channel (Daily Research Plot) where the team creates videos of reviews and fan theories for fans of superhero universes like MCU and DCEU.
The duo also founded FTT Media in 2021, where they plan to develop dedicated websites for the entertainment agency sections of Anime News, Hollywood Gossips, Gaming and TV Series and two websites are already in the works. line. FTTAnime.Com and FTTTVPedia.com
Daily Research Plot (DRP) is expanding its content across all platforms, from web search, Youtube to social media platforms.
