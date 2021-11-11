Meenakshi Sundareshwar is an inauthentic and stereotypical take on Tamil culture. So what’s up?

I am a Maharashtrian who grew up in Chennai. When I said this to people in Pune where I finished my graduate studies, they often looked at me like I was a weird / exotic cultural crossover in some way. So do you speak Tamil? they asked, suddenly curious. Yes I would, I would respond by wondering why living in another part of your own country was so important.

But for many who have only known Tamil Nadu (or South India according to the general classification), across Bollywood, the moment you say you are from Chennai, familiar visions arise. Loud overdone accents, dark-skinned villains, gajras, jhumkis, curds, aiyoooo, and religious-leaning vegetarians with no sense of humor.

The recently released Meenakshi Sundareshwar and its inauthentic portrayal of Tamils ​​again sparked the same old debate – why is Bollywood so hard to try cultural authenticity in mainstream cinema? In an era when a web series like The Family Man has been so beloved for casting Tamil actors and including different Tamil dialects, why can’t a big production house like Dharma do half the money? effort of authenticity?

For many years, in several Bollywood films, Tamil was usually the comedic relief, sidekick, or just the noisy neighbor next door. Think of the worthy accent of Mithun Chakrabortys in Agneepath when he sang, I am Krishnan Iyer yem yay, I am nariyal pani vala. Or Juhi Chawla in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke whose sporadic use of Tamil was meant to be funny and cute. KD Chandran, who played Juhis’ father in the film, played an almost identical Tamil father to Tere Mere Sapne and a Tamil scientist to Koi Mil Gaya.

Abhimanyu Dassani in Meenakshi Sundareshwar. (Photo: Netflix)

While one would have imagined that with time and increased opportunities to travel and learn, Bollywood would stop this stereotypical portrayal of Tamils ​​and choose characterization over caricatures. Unfortunately, it was not to be. We must have suffered the agony of seeing Shah Rukh Khan eat noodles with curdled milk, something no Tamil has ever done. There is the semiya bagala bath, which is curdled vermicelli, but of course who would bother to do the research?

We all laughed at the SRK Yennada Rascala Mind it act in Om Shanti Om without ever wondering why a Tamil or Tamil accent should be considered funny. Then, of course, there was Deepika Padukone playing Meenamma in Chennai Express who came from what can only be called Chambal of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil villains guarding her were all dark-skinned, obese, and filmed from angles meant to scare audiences. Meenammas’ accent was designed to make us laugh at her.

Whether it’s Alia Bhatt in Two States, or Imran Khan in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, no Bollywood actor (except Abhay Deol in Shanghai) has ever made the effort to really imagine what that means. for having grown up in a Tamil family. or belong to Tamil Nadu. In fact, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein made his actors wear white and gold saris and kasavu veshtis which are traditionally worn in Kerala, not Tamil Nadu.

It was then that almost a decade later when Meenakshi Sundareshwar started streaming on Netflix, I was really upset to see the same issues plaguing this movie as well. First, it is pronounced Meen-aa-kshi and not Min-akshi, and second, Madurai is not a village, so why do its characters live in houses that seem straight out of Virasat out there? 24 years ago? While this may be a new story that examines the difficulties surrounding a long-distance marriage, its characters are still taken from a Dharma textbook on writing Tamil characters. So, the main man Sundar asks people if they have seen a man in a lungi when his father is actually wearing a veshti, which is a more formal garment. Eating non-vegetarian food is very popular and Rajinikanth looms large because, well, how can you make a movie with Tamil characters without at least a reference to Rajinikanth! So why did the film take place in Madurai? Aside from its connection to the names of his pair of heads, the location or distance from Bengaluru has nothing to do with the narrative.

Sanya Malhotra in Meenakshi Sundareshwar. (Photo: Netflix)

However, the issue of stereotypes is not limited to Tamils ​​alone. Johar’s most beloved Gujaratis, Bengalis, and even Punjabis have all been portrayed as consistently exaggerated. For years, we imagined that the Punjabis were loud wedding enthusiasts and lovers of bhangra. Then, the Udta Punjab enlightened us on the drug threat which worries the State. For years, we believed Maharashtra was about Ganpati Bappa and taporis, until regional films like Sairat arrived which also highlighted the states’ caste issues.

While some may say it’s entertainment, it’s just a movie, the problem is actually not that simple. Take it from the Muslim community which is constantly lectured by our cinema on how to prove their patriotism or from the Christian community which has long been portrayed either as male priests or as receptionists and secretaries. And don’t even get me started on how the Parsi community has been stereotyped over the years in our films.

The way we marginalize and stereotype communities in real life is also often reflected in our cinema. Our otherness and our tendency to laugh, ridicule or categorize those whose mother tongue is not Hindi, or whose religious beliefs are different from ours, is not a simple matter of stereotypes. We are undermining the way of life, traditions, food and manners of millions of people who are part of India.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is currently streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Using broad brushstrokes to create cinema is one of the reasons representation remains such a big issue in Bollywood. Speaking at the launch of the Meenakshi Sundareshwar trailer, its director Vivek Soni said: We made a Hindi movie set in the south, ultimately it’s a Hindi movie. We could have kept an accent too, but we didn’t want to because it would be stereotypical. We only used a few words to add flavor.

Using a dash of words for flavor is perhaps the reason why Meenakshi Sundareshwar left viewers in Tamil Nadu with a sour taste in their mouths. Perhaps now is the time for Bollywood to shed the old rules of scriptwriting and start respecting the distinct language and cultural groups in India. Reducing them to symbols and stereotypes is not a creative freedom, but a deliberate laziness that will no longer suffice.