Travis Scott Security Staff Unclear, Chief Says | Culture & Leisure
HOUSTON (AP) Organizers of the Astroworld music festival failed to provide investigators with clear information about private security personnel working on the ground when a massive crowd grew during headliner for the set of Travis Scott has killed at least eight people, the Houston police chief said on Wednesday.
It was up to Live Nation Entertainment, the show’s promoter, to secure two mosh pits in front of the stage on Friday night during the sold-out festival of 50,000 people, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the event. ‘a press conference. He described the staffing records handed in by the organizers as just not good, ”but stressed that he was not blaming.
But key questions remain unknown five days after the tragedy, which left hundreds of other spectators injured, including at least two who were still in critical condition. Finner said police asked organizers to stop the show when fans in the crowd were reportedly administered CPR. But he repeatedly refused to provide time frames, making it unclear when that order arrived in Scott’s roughly an hour set, and how long the show lasted after the directive was given.
When you say authority and the ability to put an end to the show, we’re not holding the plug. But it’s still in the plan, it’s still a discussion of how that would happen, he said. We have had these discussions with the promoters.
Scott’s lawyers highlighted an operational plan for the event on Wednesday which states that only the festival director and executive producers have the authority to shut down the show, none of whom are part of the Traviss team.
Investigations should begin to continue so that together we can identify exactly what happened and how we can prevent something like this from happening again, attorney Edwin F. McPherson said in a statement.
Finner has also been a strong advocate for his department’s ability to manage criminal investigation on his own, dismissed calls for an outside investigation and said he did not have a close relationship with Scott, a native of Houston and founder of the festival.
Finner said he expressed his safety concerns to Scott before the Friday night show, but did not go into details. He said he had only spoken to Scott twice.
I had no reason to believe it wouldn’t be safe, Finner said. But I’m the kind of leader that I meet people whenever I can, and that includes him. We had a very respectful conversation for a few minutes about my concerns.
Speaking to reporters for the second time only since the dramaFinner was at times on the defensive and criticized what he described as rumors and speculation surrounding what happened.
According to Finner, around 530 Houston police officers attended the festival, more than double the number of the last edition of the festival in 2019. He has repeatedly warned that the investigation is still in its infancy and said that he would not blame any organization.
Todd Mensing, another attorney representing Scott, said The Wall Street Journal Wednesday that the artist only discovered the injuries and deaths in the crowd after the show.
At least two spectators remained in critical condition on Wednesday. Officials did not disclose details of fans who have been hospitalized since Friday, but the family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father said the child was in an induced coma after he suffered injuries to the heart, lungs and brain.
How did it happen? It’s a question that stays on our minds, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Wednesday. “How did it happen? Where were the missteps? Where were the failures? Where were the gaps? them, how did it happen?
Turner read the names of the eight deceased persons before interrupting a meeting of the City Council for a minute of silence. The victims were between 14 and 27 years old and came from Texas, Illinois and Washington state, authorities said.
Finner said there was no evidence that a security guard near the crowd unknowingly received an injection during the show, despite the reports.
The festival grounds and the stage where Scott performed have yet to be dismantled as authorities and lawyers representing the injured and their families continued to sweep the area. The festival took place in a parking lot that is part of NRG Park, a complex made up of stadiums, an arena and a convention center.
Bernon Blount said his son and 9-year-old grandson Ezra attended the festival together but went their separate ways amid the influx of crowds. He said Tuesday the child was in an induced coma at a Houston hospital.
I’m angry because this upset our family, and it could have been avoided if those in positions of power had done the right thing, Blount said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the formation of a task force to develop concert safety recommendations that he said would ensure the tragedy at the Astroworld festival does not happen again.
Experts say mob is killing people happen because people are crammed into a space so tightly that they cannot get enough oxygen. It is not usually because they are being trampled.
Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.
