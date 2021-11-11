Actor Asher Grodman on lessons learned in show business, new ‘Ghosts’ show and more

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

As a shy kid from New Jersey, Asher Grodman didn’t have show business on his mind. It wasn’t until college that he started playing in the school’s jazz band, but it was his crush on a 7th grade girl that stung him with the performance bug.

“I had a huge crush on this girl. I got up in front of the school and changed the lyrics of the song “Brown-Eyed Girl” to “Hazel-Eyed Girl”, it probably mortified her, “Grodman recalls with a laugh. “It didn’t work out very well, but the desire to connect got over the fear of rejection.”

From there, Grodman entered a stage competition in New Jersey and put on a scene from “The Producers”. His performance earned him second place, which gave him the confidence to pursue acting opportunities during his studies.

“There were auditions for the school musical, which was ‘Fiorello!’ There was one part that required little to no vocals, which was perfect for me, and I got that part, ”Grodman said. “With the encouragement at school level, I wanted to figure out how to do this and make it a career. I got into some classes and got lucky and in high school I found an agent and started auditioning for TV roles.

Over the years, Grodman has chosen guests on shows like “Elementary,” “Law & Order,” and “House of Cards,” to name a few, while teaching here and there.

“I remember coming out of college and struggling to figure out how to make a career out of acting,” Grodman said. “I got to play Amadeus in the Los Angeles play, and I got to do it with a guy with one of my heroes. Doing this show is an obstacle course, but it gave me a real boost.

During his time in the company, one of the most important lessons Grodman learned was that feelings aren’t facts, and it’s what you do onscreen that connects viewers to the story. rather than your character alone making this connection.

“Being an actor is so difficult in the sense that the only person who can ever see you play is you. You can see scene readings, but that doesn’t bring you back to what you are thinking and feeling at that moment, ”Grodman said. “When you do your audition and leave you have no idea how it went and it’s very disorienting in that regard. You tend to be in those feelings and stay oriented. It helped me click on things when I started to think about the story rather than the character. History connects you with everyone else involved.

These days, you can find Grodman on CBS ‘hit series “Ghosts” as Trevor, a financial brother who died in the 1990s partying at a drug-fueled rager. The show features an ensemble cast and has been very popular among viewers.

Grodman says he hasn’t quite noticed how well received the show has been due to the amount of work the actors put into filming the episodes, but has felt the love online.

“It hasn’t quite hit the mark yet, but online I’m aware I could have 100 careers at this company and never tackle what’s going on right now. It’s very special, a joyful experience to watch. People are very nice on Twitter, ”said Grodman. “When you are [filming], you think about the next thing, then the next thing, and you kind of stay with the job. One of the best things is having friends, family, old teachers, that sort of thing. It is truly rewarding. My high school asked me to do an interview with me. You get a gratuity from the work, but not a lot of patting on the back to get a really nice feel.

Grodman also thanks the rest of the ensemble, especially the two protagonists of the series, Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, for making the series so funny.

“It’s a unique show, what the creators came up with is so smart and witty and was able to achieve is accessible to a large group of people. It’s so cool having fun with ghosts, but what Rose and Utkarsh are doing is amazing, ”said Grodman. “We rely on Rose to do scenes with 8 people who are not there, while Urkash has the ability to do a scene with nine people and ignore eight.”

As for what the future holds, Grodman would love to dip his toes in directing or performing a play in New York City.

“I would like to try more directing or do a play in New York. Making movies would be awesome, ”said Grodman. “Only two weeks ago, we understood what our future was [with “Ghosts”]. I am surrounded by ghosts right now.

You can follow Grodman on Instagram and Twitter @ashergrodman.