Mallika Sherawat says producer once wanted to heat chapatis on her waist for a hot song | Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat has revealed a strange concept for a sequence of songs that a producer once came to see her with. She said he suggested they show heated chapatis on her waist.

During an appearance on The Love Laugh Live Show, Mallika said she refused to tour for such a song but added that she found it funny and original.

Once a producer came up with the idea for a song sequence, Mallika said. In his distorted thinking he was like, Bada hot song hai. Public ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you’re hot? You’re so hot you can heat chapatis on your waist) . A weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of something like this? she asked.

I put my foot down. I said: No, we don’t do anything like that. But I found it very funny and original. It’s an original idea, she added.

Mallika said she doesn’t understand what is considered hot in India; in fact, she finds it weird. I think they have a really weird perception of how hot India is for women. I do not understand it. Sure it’s better now but when I started my career it was weird, she says.

Mallika, who has appeared in films such as Khwahish and Murder, has become known as a sex symbol. In previous interviews, she has said she has been judged for her daring on-screen character and that male co-stars have tried to take liberties with her.

Mallika was recently seen in the MX Player Nakaab series, alongside Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode. The show revolved around the high-profile death of a celebrity.