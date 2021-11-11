Coronji Calhoun, actor who played his son in “Monster’s Ball”, has died aged 31







Actor Coronji Calhoun passed away last month in his native Louisiana. Calhoun, who was 31, reportedly died of congestive heart failure and lung problems on October 13, according to Shadow and Act. In the 2001 film, Monster ball, Calhoun, 10, played Tyrell Musgrove, the son of Halle berrys character, Leticia, and Sean Combs character, Laurent. According to EURWeb, Calhoun was one of six children. He is also survived by a 10 year old son and a 13 year old stepson. Coronji Calhoun (left) and Halle Berry (right) are seen in one of the many dramatic moments from the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball”. Calhoun died last month at the age of 31. (Photo: Screenshot / Lionsgate) Berry won the 2002 Oscar for Best Actress at the 74th Academy Awards for her performance in the critically acclaimed drama, and she remains the only black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In a 2001 maintenanceBerry spoke of working with Calhoun on the film, in which she played an abusive mother whose husband was on death row for murder. GSN-Coronji Calhoun Sr., at the age of 10, played the son of Halle Berry and Sean Diddy Combs in Monsters Ball, who died on October 13 in Louisiana at the age of 31. Calhoun’s mother, Theresa Bailey, said the cause of death was congestive heart failure and problems with her lungs.https://t.co/XVw1IQBolm – HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) November 9, 2021 The actress said EURWeb.com for having to rebuke the character of Calhouns, telling Cherie Saunders that “the scene was actually more difficult for me [than the iconic love scene between Berry and Billy Bob Thornton] because he’s a real little boy with a real weight problem and he has real problems around that himself. And he was not an actor. [Director Marc Forster] I just pulled him out of obscurity in Louisiana, so he really didn’t get the process, at least that’s what I thought. she said. “I talked a lot with him and his mom, and explained and explained,” she said, “so before each take, I hug him and kiss him, and after each take, I hugged him and kissed him. “ Berry said the young boy told her he was often teased at school for being overweight, and she allegedly told Calhoun not to confuse her with the character, despite how mean she must be to him. You know kids can be really cruel at this age; he was only 10, 11 years old, ”she said. ” It was hard. And what I’ve done since then is that I felt I had a responsibility to stay in his life, and I am. I didn’t want to do that to that poor kid and then drop him off and say, ‘Thanks, buddy.’ And I really made it a point to stay in touch with him and really stay in his life, and I hope we will. Although his death came almost a month ago, funeral arrangements for Calhoun are still pending as he did not have life insurance. His mother, Therese Bailey, launched a GoFundMe effort to help with the organization. The fund hit its goal this week when Berry donated over $ 3,000. The actress is about to release her first film, bruised, next week. Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Act?” Download our latest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegrio.com/2021/11/10/coronji-calhoun-monsters-ball-berry-son-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos