Do you know how the Beatles ended? Peter Jackson may change his mind.





For fans who remember the Lindsay-Hoggs movie or have read dismal anecdotes in one of the dozens of Beatles books, Jacksons scenes of light-hearted antics and creative breakthroughs jump off the screen. We see The Beatles having a blast on the mic, mimicking chic accents and playing an absurd slapstick like in a Monty Python sketch. You see these four great friends, great musicians, just locking in and developing these songs, and you see it all on screen, Jackson said. Day after day, a new material takes shape. Refining the lyrics to the song Get Back, McCartney and Lennon test out the names of a character leaving his Arizona home: Jojo Jackson, Jojo Carter, Jojo Daphne. Shaving off the last name gives McCartney enough syllables for more specificity in the story: Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona Lennon, chewing gum, looks up to ask: Is Tucson in Arizona? The original Let It Be was shot on 16mm film and blown to 35mm grain. Generations of fans, if they saw it, only got access to the film in lousy bootlegs transferred from videotape. It was never officially released on DVD or in online formats. I told Jackson that when I finally saw Let It Be about 20 years ago, my local video rental store required a $ 100 cash deposit. Jackson grabbed a vintage VHS copy and said he had long regretted not buying it during his visit to the United States in the early 1980s, but the format was unplayable on his machine in New Zealand. When creating Get Back, he found an original on eBay for $ 200. I don’t have a VHS machine, he said, so I still can’t play it. Jackson’s restored images in Get Back are strikingly clear and help flesh out a story of creative anxiety and comfort for the creatures inside Fortress Beatle. The assistants pour glasses of wine while the musicians rehearse; Yoko Ono paints Japanese calligraphy while Lennon and McCartney, a few yards away, weave their way through Two of Us with wacky accents.

