A&O Productions Announces Fall Speakers Shea Coule and Alyssa Edwards





Photo courtesy of A&O Productions A promotional photo for the A&O Productions fall speaker event. This year’s event will feature drag queens Shea Coule and Alyssa Edwards on November 17 at 8 p.m. at Lutkin Hall.

A&O Productions announced on Wednesday their guests for their fall speaker event will be Shea Coule and Alyssa Edwards. The event will take place on November 17 at Lutkin Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for students starting Friday at 2 p.m. Jaren Merrell, known professionally as Shea Coule, is a drag queen and musician best known for her victory in season five of RuPauls Drag Race All Stars and for appearing in season nine of RuPauls Drag Race. The Chicago native has also posted music on Spotify. Justin Johnson, whose stage name is Alyssa Edwards, is also a flirtatious and choreographer. Johnson rose to prominence in the fifth season of RuPauls Drag Race and was also featured in the second season of RuPauls Drag Race All Stars. Johnson is currently starring in the original Netflix Dancing Queen docuseries. Speakers last fall included writer and actor Sarah Cooper, actor Ziwe Fumudoh and performer and actor Eric Andre. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @laya_neel Related stories: A&O to virtually welcome actress Sarah Cooper on November 11 A&O announces comedian Eric Andre as fall speaker A&O and McSA to host Ramy Youssef at a virtual speaker event in the spring

