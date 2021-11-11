Twinkle Khanna can “pierce the eardrums”. Agree? Hear her sing Hello by Lionel Richie





Twinkle Khanna in a photo from his post. (Image courtesy: Twiklerkhanna) Strong points Twinkle shared a video of herself singing on Wednesday

“My part in the family singing competition,” she wrote

She added the hashtag #ToneDeafMembersUnite New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna is a woman of many talents. Interior design, writing and even film production, she wears multiple hats with ease. And, while we love everything about Twinkle Khanna, what we admire the most is his outspoken charm and honesty. The former actress won hearts again on the internet when she shared a video of herself singing. Along with the post, she admitted that singing was not her forte, but still enjoyed getting into a song. In the video, Twinkle Khanna, who is in a car, shamelessly sings the Lionel Richie classic, Hi, are you looking for me? Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, My part in the family singing contest. Some people have a voice that can break glass, but my voice is really special, I can clearly pierce my eardrums without any effort. How many of you love to sing even when you know they are terrible? In the clip, you can also hear the voice of a girl, presumably Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s darling daughter, Nitara. The Twinkle Khanna-inspired performance also saw Bollywood’s who’s who descend in the comments section. Responding to the clip, Sonakshi Sinha said: Awaiting upload aye coolie. Referring to the song, Sikandar Kher said: The person will hang up as soon as they hear hello. Twinkle Khanna fans also dropped heart emojis in the comments section and said she wasn’t as bad at vocals as she thought she was. Now it’s time to watch the video: Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram posts are always filled with witty jokes and wise posts disguised as humor. The Mela The actress often enjoys sharing exciting details from her life with her Instafam. Recently on Halloween, Twinkle Khanna uploaded a video about how his daughter Nitara first celebrated the festival. Sharing a clip of Nitara making treats, Twinkle Khanna wrote: Our first door-to-door Halloween with a few tips and lots of treats! Additionally, Twinkle Khanna cited the Smithsonian to give his followers some information about the tradition. Read the full caption here: A few weeks ago, when Twinkle Khanna was in London, she was seen bonding with her son Aarav during a puzzle game. Admitting that the puzzle was originally intended to be a gift from her brother to Nitara, Twinkle Khanna said she was obsessed with it. Sharing a clip of the mother-son duo working on the Frida Kahlo puzzle, Twinkle Khanna wrote: He gets a 1000 piece puzzle from Frida Kahlo for his little sister, but guess who can’t leave him alone. My hair is a mess, the dining table is a bigger mess but I’m obsessed. Watch it here: So what do you have to say about Twinkle Khanna and his original posts?

