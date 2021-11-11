Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi reunited in a movie







In what could easily be called a dream cast, Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment collaborate to bring together a fantastic quartet – Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D ‘Cruz and the American-Indian sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy who made her debut in 2011 with Shor In The City, which is set to ignite the screens in an upcoming, but untitled romantic comedy-drama to be directed by lead commercial director, Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The cast is eclectic and electrifying, meeting the dazzling Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, who rose to stardom overnight with Applause’s own groundbreaking show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The lovely Ileana D’Cruz and Hollywood idol Sendhil Ramamurthy also turn up their incredible charm and add to this absolute cracker of a quartet. The film, a progressive and uninhibited take on modern relationships, marks Applause’s foray into the big screen experience and this second collaboration with Ellipsis (after Sharmajee Ki Beti directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana) promises to be the film of ultimate meeting of 2022. Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said, “The film is a sparkling and sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and loyalty in modern times. While Alchemy best describes the meeting of this incredible cast, we are excited to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily insightful understanding of human relationships. We are also delighted to partner again with Ellipsis to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life.

Ellipsis Entertainment partners, producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer say, “The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We wanted to fight against relational fatigue by offering something dynamic, nuanced, relatable, edifying and humorous, all in the same breath. It is probably the story of your life or certainly the one that you saw live one or more of your friends. With a terrific cast, screenplay and director, Applause and Ellipsis are really excited about this multi-starrer. Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta tells us, “When I first heard this story, I was immediately drawn to her world – honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My Producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and backed me up like a rock. Yes, I’m nervous, but this trip so far has been really special. “

The film is currently filming in locations across Mumbai and Ooty.

