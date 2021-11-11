Law And Order: Organized Crime Actor Reveals “Magic Moment” After Cliffhanger Explosive

The end from Stabler’s Secret Bow in Law and order: organized crime Season 2 is just around the corner, and the aftermath of the Gymnasium explosion and KO gangster escape means the final chase is bound to be intense. Agnes Bogdani’s refusal to break ‘besa’ meant that Albi, Kosta and others had enough warning run for her , and it is clear that at least Albi and Kosta will be on the run. And according to actor Vinnie Jones, Albi’s escape for freedom will involve a “magic moment” between Albi and his wife.

The promo for the episode following The Explosive Cliffhanger confirmed that Michael Raymond-James ‘Kosta and Vinnie James’ Albi escaped the gym before the explosion, and the NYPD will be on their trail. Albi has a wife he’ll probably have to consider when it comes to making his next moves, but he and Flutura (played by Lolita Davidovich) have an unconventional marriage.

Stabler learned Albi’s big secret when he followed him to a gay bar, and Flutura had no qualms on the seduction of Stabler . At the same time, they seem to have loyalty to each other. So what’s the next step for them? Vinnie Jones spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the final knockout episode which will air on November 11, and he previewed what will happen with the script of Albi and Flutura after a season where Albi continues to keep his big secret:

I thought it was good. I thought it was mysterious. I was thinking [Lolita Davidovich] was great. And I always asked the question: do [Flutura] know? Is she just ignoring it? Does she close her eyes? But you know, I really think she doesn’t know. And I think all of that will end up in episode 8. There’s a magical moment in episode 8, that’s all I can say, between Flutura and Albi at the end there. That’s really nice. Really, it would be worth watching 8 just for that. It connects everything well. And it shows love for each other. It shows that whatever she does, whatever he does, there is this love because Albi saved her, don’t forget that. Albi saved her at first.

Episode 8 of Law and order: organized crime will obviously involve a “magic moment” between husband and wife, but Vinnie Jones hasn’t specified how that will happen or if Albi and Flutura will meet in person again. Much can depend on who comes into NYPD custody and when. Flutura managed to escape before the NYPD searched her and Albi’s home, and apparently ran trying to pack his bags. If they’re both hot, will they meet in person? Will one be taken before the other? Or does a tragedy await them?

Only time will tell how Organized crime ends their story as a married couple before the knockout arc ends, but the whole reason the knockout business is falling apart goes back to Albi’s nephew, Reggie. It was Reggie overthrow the family after hearing for himself that Albi wanted “Eddie” to kill his nephew, which changed everything. He broke besa, but Agnes did not, even knowing that his brother and the family would have killed his son. When I asked Vinnie Jones if Albi would have any regrets about the way they treated Reggie in light of Reggie’s turnaround, the actor shared:

I think Albi will be disappointed that Reggie bought [Stabler] in the knockout. But then I’m guilty, you know, he blackmailed me, really, because he had my secret. So he really got into the knockout. I’m sure that’s Kosta’s character, Michael [Raymond James]character, which will be more bubbling about the whole. And I’m sure if you think about it, Kosta must be saying, “Well, why didn’t Albi see this? “

It’s not so much regret at his Reggie treatment for Albi, but his nephew’s disappointment for bringing “Eddie” into the knockout and planting the seeds of family destruction. Stabler may be the cop who’s the key to taking out the knockout, but that never would have happened if he hadn’t been able to fool Reggie so completely. And it looks like Kosta might have something to say to Albi after Albi’s own nephew breaks besa, but only time will tell on that front. It looks like the two might be too busy fleeing to seriously fight. Discover the promo for the rest: