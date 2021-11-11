Live Nation ignored Travis Scott’s reputation for cheering on wild audiencesExBulletin



The safety and emergency response plan prepared by organizers ahead of the Astroworld festival in Houston outlines the details for responding to tornadoes, extreme heat, bomb threats, earthquakes and active shooters.

But the 56-page document never once mentions how to handle a dangerous wave of crowds, like what happened at headliner Travis Scott’s concert this weekend and like the last time the rapper performed at the festival in 2019.

Eight people died in the tragic incident on Friday and several hundred were injured. And three people were trampled on and hospitalized after spectators crossed barricades into the hall in 2019.

The latest plan of operations, which was obtained by Houston Public Media and provided to NPR, was prepared by a Texas-based security consultant for Live Nation.

Live Nation ignored Travis Scott’s reputation for encouraging audiences to go wild, expert says

Given Scott’s background at the previous Astroworld festival two years ago, as well as his other shows, Live Nation should have predicted that there would be dangerous crowd behavior, expert Paul Wertheimer told NPR. crowd safety and founder of Crowd Management Strategies. .

Scott’s concerts are known for their loud crowds and, as Houston Public Media reporter Paul DeBenedetto told NPR, the Houston native is known to encourage fans to dance and mosh.

Fans are also looking forward to the chaos of Scott’s shows. “If I broke my leg it would be a good thing,” said one participant Recount The Washington Post.

But the organizers ignored it all, Wertheimer said.

Instead, they put in place a “one-size-fits-all” plan that failed to deal with the dangers present in events where seats are reserved.

“It doesn’t deal with crowd crushing or crowd excitement, moshing or diving on stage. And it doesn’t deal with anything important about what to do if you do. emergency, ”Wertheimer noted.



What the document states is: “From this plan, the potential for multiple alcohol / drug incidents, possible evacuation needs and the ever-present threat of a multiple casualty situation are identified as key concerns. “

The organizers closest to how to respond to a wave of crowds can be found in a section of the document relating to civil unrest or riots.

“In any situation where large groups of people gather, there is a risk of civil unrest / riots which can present a serious risk to the safety and security of employees and guests.

“The key to successfully handling this type of scenario is good crowd management as soon as the doors open,” the document said. But there are no details provided on how to do this.

The plan also asks security personnel to be aware of the possibility of a crowd when attempting to detain an unruly or uncontrollable bystander. “If you hold the abuser, watch out for angry groups, crowds forming. But, again, doesn’t provide best practices on what to do once this happens.

In the event of death, staff were asked to “never use the term” dead “or” deceased “on the radio. Instead, they were told to notify control of events using the “smurf” code.

Event organizers did not respond to NPR’s request for security clarification.

National safety standards state that crowd behavior analysis and response plans should be included in concert planning

The National Fire Protection Association has established a set of standards that promoters, venues, and city and state leaders should adopt when planning large events.

“A key part of this requires that the behavior of the crowd be taken into account,” Tracy Vecchiarelli, NFPA standards manager at the Building Fire and Life Safety Group, told NPR.

“This includes anticipating any kind of event that might occur, what is the plan and how you are going to react,” she said, adding that “the code contains provisions that explain how to safely organize events. events reserved for standing people, inside and outside. “

Vecchiarelli said that when considering the number of security personnel and crowd managers who should be hired for a given event and that he should be informed by the size and extent of the venue as well as a clear understanding the artist, the type of audience they attract, and the past behavior of the crowd at previous events.

It is not known whether Live Nation or the City of Houston have accepted these standards.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who called for a full investigation into the fatal concert and how it could have been avoided, noted that organizers added stronger fences, more barricades, additional space for crowd control and more security personnel, in light of the crowd control issues at Astroworld 2019.

Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the formation of a concert safety working group.

It will be led by Texas Music Office director Brendon Anthony and will produce a list of recommendations and strategies “to ensure that the tragedy at Astroworld never happens again,” according to Abbott.