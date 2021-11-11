Entertainment
Patralekhaa’s sister shares hilarious intimate footage from the actor’s “marriage” to Rajkummar Rao. Watch | Bollywood
Rumor has it that actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are planning a wedding this month. Although the couple did not comment on the same, Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha shared a video of the intimate footage from the wedding. But not really.
Parnalekha took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Rakhi Sawant singing and dancing to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in a gorilla costume, with a yellow dupatta around his shoulders. Sharing the video, Parnalekha wrote, intimate footage of me from #patraj’s wedding. “
+
Rumors of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s marriage have been gaining momentum over the past two weeks. Several reports suggest the two will be getting married in Chandigarh this month.
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for over a decade now. They worked together in CityLights by Hansal Mehta. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar said that when he first met Patralekhaa, she assumed he was exactly like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi (she wasn’t talking to me because she thought I was a cheap man just like my character), he said. However, they clicked once they started talking.
Read also : When Rajkummar Rao was beaten by 25 middle school students and begged “Don’t hit me in the face, I want to be an actor”
On her birthday he shared a romantic message for her and wrote: “Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most beautiful and kindest girl ever. The best girl, the best partner, best sister and best friend you inspire me everyday Thank you for being my strength God bless you forever and you have all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve it Muskurane ki wajah tum ho (You are my reason to smile), ”he wrote. The last line is from a song from their movie, CityLights.
