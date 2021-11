Germany Covid: Berlin bans entertainment venues for unvaccinated people as country battles record cases

From next week, those who are not fully vaccinated will be banned from a number of entertainment venues in Berlin, the city’s Senate said on Wednesday, as it expanded so-called “2G” rules that prohibit entry to people without two shots.

Outdoor events with more than 2,000 visitors will also be off limits to unvaccinated adults, officials said.

The move comes amid escalating rhetoric against unvaccinated people from national ministers in Germany, where vaccination rollout has lagged behind several European neighbors to the west.

Covid-19 cases reported daily Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a video message posted on the country’s government website on Wednesday evening, said that “in Germany, unfortunately I have to say that our vaccination rate is not high enough to prevent the rapid spread of the disease. virus “, urging rapid national action to accelerate deployment. Germany has fully immunized 66.7% of its population, leaving one in three people unprotected. Infections have skyrocketed in recent days; The country’s seven-day incidence rate rose to 249.1 cases per 100,000 population on Thursday, from 154.5 cases a week ago. Hospitalizations and deaths remain at a much lower level than in previous peaks, but gaps in the country’s immunization coverage are of growing concern as the winter months approach. Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country was experiencing a “massive” pandemic of unvaccinated people, an early signal that the government is directly targeting unprotected people to join the vaccination program. Merkel also called on Wednesday for a meeting between the 16 prime ministers of the country’s federal states “as soon as possible” to ensure “harmonious” measures at the national level. Prime ministers of Germany’s federal states are primarily responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, but the country’s new parliament is debating on Thursday whether to transfer coronavirus measures from the national level to regional leaders. In an obstacle to its attempts to expand the deployment, the German Vaccine Committee recommended that people under the age of 30 be inoculated only with the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, after observing a higher number of cases of heart inflammation in young people who received Moderna rather than Pfizer. In a press release on Wednesday, STIKO said its recommendation applied to both the initial vaccination and any possible booster shots. “Even if another vaccine has already been used, other vaccinations should be given with Comirnaty [Pfizer/BioNTech], “It said.

CNN’s Martin Goillandeau contributed reporting.

