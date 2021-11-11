Kangana Ranaut on the special person in her life





Whenever I think of a bold and courageous actress, the only person that comes to mind is Kangana Ranaut. The actress has never shied away from voicing her opinions and her work speaks volumes anyway. The actress recently received the prestigious Padma Shri Award from the President of India, Ram nath kovind. The Thalaïvi The star has repeatedly been praised by critics for her professional outings, and when Kangana was asked about her future plans for her personal life, she got some interesting responses. Kangana spoke about her life partner and how she sees herself as a mother and wife over the next five years. Speaking at the Times Now summit, the Manikarnika the actress said: I really want to get married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife and as someone who is actively involved in the vision of the new India. When asked about the special someone in her life, the actress admitted that there was someone, however, refused to reveal the person’s identity at this point. She just said, “Everyone will find out soon. It leaves me curious as to who Kangana is going to marry. Meanwhile, in terms of work, Kangana is full of shootings and releases of his films. We will see it next in Tejas and Dhaakad. Kangana is also producing a film titled Tiku marries Sheru.

