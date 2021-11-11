Entertainment
Find Unique Gifts at the Ohio Made Holiday Market at the Hollywood Casino
A casino would not appear to be a natural place for a craft show.
But the Ohio Made Holiday Market isn’t a typical craft sale.
It’s more than shopping. It is a destination. People hang out with friends, make it a day out, shop and have a few drinks, said Johnna Kredel, who has a regular booth at the show and whose Name Name Name Dog Bakery has locations at Canal Winchester and Hilliard.
It’s so different from your average daily craft show, where they play bass Christmas music and you all slowly walk in a line. There is so much energy, she said.
The first Holiday Market took place in 2016.
Holiday shopping:Find unique, locally produced gifts at the Ohio Craft Museum
We started at the Grand Event Center in Grandview, and it immediately hit capacity. We had a three-hour queue, said Justin Poole, event organizer and founder of We Are OHIO MADE.
The following year, the event moved to the Hollywood Casino.
There are restaurants and games as well as endless free parking, Poole said. We were looking to do it downtown, but the reason we love the casino is that there is so much free parking.
Poole estimates that between 6,000 and 8,000 guests visit the market each year. This year, general admission runs between noon and 7 p.m. on November 13, with options for a VIP shopping night on the evening of November 12 or for early entry on November 13.
Santa will roam the aisles for those who want to take an early photo with him, and guests are invited to sample Spiked Buckeyes and Santa Cider at a cash bar.
The event features booths from 80 carefully selected Ohio manufacturers.
Everything here is designed or handcrafted here in Ohio by the vendors, Poole said. As a general rule, we require that the people who make the products be present at the event, as buyers like to meet them.
Products range from candy and salsas to clothing and housewares and Ohio-themed items, with plenty of options for holiday decorations and gifts.
Among the sellers will be local Six One Fur Pet Boutique, first-time seller at the Market, with Christmas bandanas for lucky dogs; the Columbus Coaster Co., offering coasters with images of, for example, Whit’s Frozen Custard, Wonder Bread Sign and Tommy’s Pizza; and based in Akron Fat T’s Cookies.
Holiday shopping:Best Buy, Target to offer advance sales for the holidays, at the close of Thanksgiving
Their cookies are about as big as your fist. They are amazing. They have a cookie that has an Oreo cookie inside, absolutely delicious, Poole said.
If you prefer cookies for your dog, Nom Nom Nom is here for you.
We’re a proud Ohio company, which means we source the majority of our ingredients from local growers, farmers and growers, Kredel said. We buy our peanut butter from Krema Nut Co., and we use local blueberries and apples.
At the holiday market, she said, we’ll get our first glimpse of this year’s Christmas cookies, our giant Christmas cookies, and our naughty / kind bones. Even our regular customers are like, “We’ll be there because we can’t wait to see the new goodies. “
Also in attendance will be Brooke Dusenberry from Beautiful grain studio in Worthington, which has been involved in the vacation market since its inception. His business specializes in bespoke handmade signs and, this time of year, personalized adornments and holiday decorations.
We started moving away from events, but we always kept Ohio Made on our schedule, Dusenberry said. It is run by creators for creators. They just understand what we’re doing and market it very well. The Holiday Sale is our business year round, so we count on events like this. And it’s great to see that people who hadn’t considered shopping local before are now considering it.
Nathalie Pariano from NatterDoodle, whose Clintonville storefront sells their handwritten cards, fine art, tea towels and, as she said, all kinds of fun stuff with sweet, sarcastic messages on them, has been participating since 2016.
I’m just so happy to be together again after a year off, she said. I know this is an event the community looks forward to and helps our small businesses thrive. I can’t wait to be back at the casino, hearing the ringing of the slot machines and the ka-ching of the local traders.
In one look
The market will run from noon to 7 p.m. on November 13 at the Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Road. Admission is $ 6, or free for children 10 and under. Check the website for availability of Friday VIP Shopping Night ($ 20) or Saturday Early Admission ($ 8). (www.weareohiomade.com)
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/lifestyle/celebrations/2021/11/11/find-unique-gifts-ohio-made-holiday-market-hollywood-casino/6318954001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]