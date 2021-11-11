Find Unique Gifts at the Ohio Made Holiday Market at the Hollywood Casino

A casino would not appear to be a natural place for a craft show.

But the Ohio Made Holiday Market isn’t a typical craft sale.

It’s more than shopping. It is a destination. People hang out with friends, make it a day out, shop and have a few drinks, said Johnna Kredel, who has a regular booth at the show and whose Name Name Name Dog Bakery has locations at Canal Winchester and Hilliard.

It’s so different from your average daily craft show, where they play bass Christmas music and you all slowly walk in a line. There is so much energy, she said.

The first Holiday Market took place in 2016.

We started at the Grand Event Center in Grandview, and it immediately hit capacity. We had a three-hour queue, said Justin Poole, event organizer and founder of We Are OHIO MADE.

The following year, the event moved to the Hollywood Casino.

There are restaurants and games as well as endless free parking, Poole said. We were looking to do it downtown, but the reason we love the casino is that there is so much free parking.

Poole estimates that between 6,000 and 8,000 guests visit the market each year. This year, general admission runs between noon and 7 p.m. on November 13, with options for a VIP shopping night on the evening of November 12 or for early entry on November 13.

Santa will roam the aisles for those who want to take an early photo with him, and guests are invited to sample Spiked Buckeyes and Santa Cider at a cash bar.

The event features booths from 80 carefully selected Ohio manufacturers.

Everything here is designed or handcrafted here in Ohio by the vendors, Poole said. As a general rule, we require that the people who make the products be present at the event, as buyers like to meet them.

Products range from candy and salsas to clothing and housewares and Ohio-themed items, with plenty of options for holiday decorations and gifts.

Among the sellers will be local Six One Fur Pet Boutique, first-time seller at the Market, with Christmas bandanas for lucky dogs; the Columbus Coaster Co., offering coasters with images of, for example, Whit’s Frozen Custard, Wonder Bread Sign and Tommy’s Pizza; and based in Akron Fat T’s Cookies.

Their cookies are about as big as your fist. They are amazing. They have a cookie that has an Oreo cookie inside, absolutely delicious, Poole said.

If you prefer cookies for your dog, Nom Nom Nom is here for you.

We’re a proud Ohio company, which means we source the majority of our ingredients from local growers, farmers and growers, Kredel said. We buy our peanut butter from Krema Nut Co., and we use local blueberries and apples.

At the holiday market, she said, we’ll get our first glimpse of this year’s Christmas cookies, our giant Christmas cookies, and our naughty / kind bones. Even our regular customers are like, “We’ll be there because we can’t wait to see the new goodies. “

Also in attendance will be Brooke Dusenberry from Beautiful grain studio in Worthington, which has been involved in the vacation market since its inception. His business specializes in bespoke handmade signs and, this time of year, personalized adornments and holiday decorations.

We started moving away from events, but we always kept Ohio Made on our schedule, Dusenberry said. It is run by creators for creators. They just understand what we’re doing and market it very well. The Holiday Sale is our business year round, so we count on events like this. And it’s great to see that people who hadn’t considered shopping local before are now considering it.

Nathalie Pariano from NatterDoodle, whose Clintonville storefront sells their handwritten cards, fine art, tea towels and, as she said, all kinds of fun stuff with sweet, sarcastic messages on them, has been participating since 2016.

I’m just so happy to be together again after a year off, she said. I know this is an event the community looks forward to and helps our small businesses thrive. I can’t wait to be back at the casino, hearing the ringing of the slot machines and the ka-ching of the local traders.

In one look

The market will run from noon to 7 p.m. on November 13 at the Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Road. Admission is $ 6, or free for children 10 and under. Check the website for availability of Friday VIP Shopping Night ($ 20) or Saturday Early Admission ($ 8). (www.weareohiomade.com)