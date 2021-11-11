Drake opens large-scale nightclub in Toronto called History: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama





Global promoter Live Nation, which owns and operates numerous concert halls, has teamed up with rapper Drake for the new History club with a capacity of 2,553. Drake helped design the club and it just opened in his hometown of Toronto, located in the Beaches neighborhood in the city’s east end. Ahead of the Sunday opening night sold-out concert by Jack Antonoffs’ band Bleachers, general manager Steven Biasutti said Variety, noting that Drake is one of the most popular artists in the world right now. What a great partnership we thought it would be, and it was a huge success. He wanted to bring arena experience to artists in a small club, Biasutti says of his contribution. History was created by DesignAgency in consultation with Live Nation Canada and Drake. Unlike the Drakes-only Sher Club inside Scotiabank Arena, described by Toronto Life as having a vampire vibe in Vegas, or its custom-built mansion in the prestigious Bridle Path, described in an article in Architectural Digest like a marvel of old world craftsmanship, built in limestone, bronze, exotic woods and other noble materials, the story’s interior is understated and timeless. The club features a 22ft x 40ft stage with a permanent LED wall, and faces a two-level room, the lower level accommodating 2202 people and the curved mezzanine 351, for a total capacity of 2553. Les seated shows can also be hosted. The story also has the ability to live stream and record, and is equipped with cameras strategically located throughout the venue for speaking engagements, like TED Talks. The story was slated to open in October, but was delayed when Ontario maintained capacity restrictions due to COVID, forcing the cancellation of All Time Low, Passenger and Allan Rayman shows. We were just waiting for the province to allow 100% capacity and permanent sites for the GA, says Biasutti. Suddenly we got the green light. So we were ready to go on November 7th and were happy to have bleachers on our stage. On the work side, on November 5, Drake released a horror-themed black and white music video for Talking about a knife, the third single from Certified Lover Boy, with featured appearances by 21 Savage and Project Pat. Read also: Justin Bieber to host interactive virtual concert on stage in collaboration with Wave BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for the last Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New films released , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

