From Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars work on South Remakes
There is no doubt that Bollywood films have done wonders not only in the domestic market but across the world. However, regional cinema is doing just as well now and even better in some places. Remaking a film already made in another language is not new either, is it? Filmmakers from all sectors have remade their films in different languages.
In the same vein, no less than 10 films from South India are remade in Bollywood. And what should be noted is that big names in Bollywood are signing these films. Let’s take a look at some of these projects.
For starters, the movie Jersey is remade with actor Shahid Kapoor, while Hit is filmed with Rajkumar Rao. Naandhi is being done with Ajay Devgn and who can forget that Vikram Vedha is being remade with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.
Vikrant Massey is also reportedly working on the City remake. The RX100 movie is being remade with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in the remake of Tamil movie D16 which is Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.
Akshay Kumar will be seen in the remake of the movie Rakshasudu. Salman Khan will be seen working on the remake of the film Master. Young actor Kartik Aryan is reportedly working in the remake of a film by Allu Arjun Ala Vaikunta Puram.
Sonu Sood will remake Ravi Teja Krack’s film. The film Chatrapathi by SS Rajamouli and Prabhas is also remade with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. It will be very exciting to see how these projects come to fruition.
