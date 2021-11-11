Jerry Douglas of The Young and the Restless has died at 88

Young and the Restless mainstay Jerry Douglas died Tuesday at the age of 88 from a brief illness.

TMZ was the first to report the actor’s death, citing his family.

The Chelsea, Massachusetts-born actor starred as John Abbott on the series from 1982 to 2006, when the character was killed off. He made sporadic appearances on the show as his character’s ghost, until his last in 2016.

The latest: Jerry Douglas, mainstay of The Young and the Restless, died Tuesday at the age of 88 from a brief illness. He was pictured in March 2013 in LA

Douglas was the third performer to play the role of Abbott, the head of the Jabot Cosmetics company on the show.

The accomplished actor had appeared on several high-profile TV shows over the years, including The Donna Reed Show, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The FBI, The Incredible Hulk, Barnaby Jones, Melrose Place and Cold Case.

Some of the films he’s been seen in include Good Guys Wear Black, The Back-up Bride, JFK, Mommie Dearest, and Silent But Deadly.

Douglas, who would have turned 89 on Friday, gathered with friends for an early birthday celebration in October, Soaps reported.

The Boston-born actor played the role of John Abbott in the series from 1981 to 2006, when the character was killed.

Douglas and his wife Kym were pictured in April 2013 at an event in LA

Her The Young and the Restless co-star Lauralee Bell shared an image from the rally on her Instagram page last month, which was featured by co-stars such as Peter Bergman, Eileen Davidson, Beth Maitland, Tracey E. Bregman.

“Feel so lucky to have been included in this incredibly special birthday lunch for Jerry Douglas! Bell said. “Thank you very much @peterbergmanyr and @eileendavidsonofficial! I will always cherish this afternoon, ”she wrote.

Young And The Restless executive producer Anthony Morina said in a statement, according to Deadline, ‘On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we extend our deepest condolences to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas.

“Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume. Our show was fortunate to have an actor of his caliber join the cast of Y&R and introduce audiences to the iconic Abbott family.

Morina added, “His contribution to Y&R’s legacy as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott, is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed. ‘

Douglas, who was born Gerald Rubenstein, is survived by his wife Kym Douglas, sons Jod and Hunter and daughter Avra.

Douglas and his wife were seen at the Daytime Emmys in June 2013