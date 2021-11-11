Regents Lecturer Aims To Inspire Artists In The Hollywood Visibility Discussion

With a 25-year career under her belt, Michelle Krusiec shares her perspective with the UCLA community.

UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television welcomes actress, screenwriter, director and activist Michelle Krusiec as the Regents’ Lecturer from November 1-12. His time among the The campus community will conclude with a live broadcast event, “Playing Without Consequences: A Conversation with Michelle Krusiec,” on Friday. During the live broadcast, Krusiec will engage in an honest and humorous discussion with Acting Dean Brian Kite about visibility in Hollywood and creation on his own terms, while inspiring others to do the same.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’m finally starting to make choices just for myself and not for institutional Hollywood endorsement,” Krusiec said. “I began to realize that I had waited for permission, waited for approval and sought to see where I belonged inside Hollywood. I began to realize that this was the end of a artist – if you are looking for an institution to define you.

With a certificate in screenwriting from UCLA and a place in the American Film Institute’s Women’s Directing Workshop in 2021, Krusiec said she takes more ownership of the stories she tells and allows herself to control the narrative. This control is of particular importance to Krusiec as her activism focuses on invisibility, especially that which comes from navigating Hollywood as an Asian American, Krusiec said.

[Related: UCLA theater returns to in-person performance with eclectic mix of one-act plays]

Although institutional Hollywood exposed Krusiec to systemic aspects of invisibility, such as the relegation of characters of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to roles serving the main character’s stories, she said her early struggles against it. invisibility came from childhood. Growing up in a dysfunctional household that often made her feel invisible, Krusiec said she recognized performance as a way to gain visibility.

“As I progressed as an actor and my career grew more and more, I started to notice that the more visibility I gained as a performer, the more invisible I felt as a performer. nobody, ”Krusiec said.

To make sense of her situation, Krusiec said that she began to write about invisibility at the public level and to understand invisibility in the context of his Asian American identity. She recognized that the erasure of Asian American identities in Hollywood is not only a personal issue, but also a systemic issue that makes it difficult for Asian Americans to tell their own stories and control the narrative. , she said.

This poor service forms the basis of Krusiec’s activism, as she uses her skills as a storyteller – whether as an actor, a writer or director – to create authentic narratives in an industry marred by erasure, Krusiec said. For her, activism and performance are linked – as long as she’s an Asian-American artist in a space that often excludes Asian Americans, she’s an activist, Krusiec said.

There is more to its activism than inherent, however. She also aims to inspire young artists to find their voices and control their own narratives, which is part of her role as the Regents’ Lecturer, Krusiec said. Associate Dean from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Sean Metzger said he recognizes this goal of amplifying the voices of other artists in Krusiec and has appointed her as the Regents Lecturer in the Regents Professors and Lecturers Program.

“She’s an Asian American woman in a racist and sexist business, and she survived it but also thrived there and helped pave the way for other people,” Metzger said. “I hope other students will feel inspired by this kind of trip.”

[Related: UCLA professor weaves in sensory experiences, new perspectives through films]

Krusiec’s artistic technique and her ability to speak two languages ​​are additional reasons why she is suitable for the Regents’ speaker post, Metzger said. Many students speak more than one language, and in a globalized world, being multilingual can be very beneficial in finding work opportunities in all fields, Metzger said.

Another staff member, Theater Department Chairman J. Ed Araiza, said he widely observed Krusiec in her role as lecturer to the regents. Her commitment goes beyond the demands of her job, ranging from staying in class longer to conducting interactive workshops, Araiza said.

In her chat on Friday, Krusiec will talk about her recent development coming from parenthood, which she says has allowed her to first realize what is really important and then let go of Hollywood’s relatively insignificant power structures. Her time as a lecturer to the regents allows her to share this journey with the students and put them on an equally positive path, Krusiec said.

“I hope I can inspire these young artists who thrive here,” Krusiec said. “Once you leave this institution and start working in the world, you are able to empower yourself (and) shed light on your identity, on the things that are important to you, and there is power. and meaning in it. “