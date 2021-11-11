The agile Pilobolus dance troupe on its feet at 50





In the PilobolusworkUp! Umbrella project, created in partnership with MIT, hundreds of people gather in an open field, each holding a luminous umbrella. Guided by instructors and working in groups, often alongside people they have never met, they click buttons to change the color of their umbrella. A camera records the bird’s-eye view and projects the moving formations, a beating heart, a happy face, a waterfall on a giant screen in real time.

It is a joyful and participatory creation that embodies the innovative and collaborative work that the company has been carrying out internally and with the public for half a century. I don’t think we would have survived that long if we hadn’t had the power of the group, said Rene Jaworski, who co-leads the Vermont-based troupe with Matt Kent. It’s how we work in the studio, it’s how we work in our office, it’s how we teach. When you are a collective view rather than an individual one, you get varied perspectives and a diverse approach to not only the movement you see on stage, but also the way you interact in the world.

To mark its memorable anniversary this year, the company is shooting a production called Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh! On stage at 8 p.m. on Fridays at The Egg, the program features five works from 1978 to 2021 with choreography for each piece credited to at least eight people. Jaworski describes it as a little roller coaster ride through the worlds Pilobolus has created over the past 50 years. The seed of the business was planted in 1971, when Jonathan Wolken, Moses Pendleton and Steve Johnson (fencer, cross-country skier and pole vaulter respectively) met in a dance class taught by Alison Chase at Dartmouth College. They nicknamed their Pilobolus class project after a sun-loving mushroom that can project spores with incredible speed and force, and made one of their first public appearances as Frank Zappa’s opening act at a concert at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. (Zappa asked them to join him on the road, but they turned him down as midterms were coming.) Pendleton, Wolken and Chase became the founding members of the company, along with Robby Barnett, Martha Clarke and Michael Tracy . Over the years, their unique movement aesthetic, with bodies intertwined in flowing, organic shapes, has become iconic, bringing them top-notch concerts like the Oscars, Olympics, and MTVs Video Music Awards. and new education and awareness programs. “Pilobolus: BigFive-Oh!” When: 8 p.m. Friday Where: The Egg, Empire State Plaza, Albany Tickets: $ 36 Info: 473-1845 orhttps://www.theegg.org/event/pilobolus Also: A pre-show chat with artistic directors René Jaworski and Matt Kent begins at 7:15 p.m. See moreCollapse

The founders saw Pilobolusa as a living entity that grows, changes, transforms and adapts, Jaworski said. Another reason we survived is that we don’t get stuck in a period. We love to play, we love to splash around, have been inspired by a lot of things. For example, their Hyundai ad featuring silhouette dancers led to the development of the 2009 work Shadowland, incorporating shadow theater and animation. reveal the method behind the magic. The One Night Performance also features Megawatt, from 2004, danced on a giant carpet to music by Primus, Radiohead and Squarepusher. Redesigned for this show, the piece is dedicated to Wolken, its co-creator, who died in 2010. The Empty Pretender Solo (1980), which changes every time it is played, draws on the lore of Buster Keaton and Jackie Chan, its hero trying to balance himself on five long cylinders without touching the ground. The early works Shizen and Day Two illustrate the company’s signature partnership technique. The Big Five-Oh Tour will take Pilobolusa across the country, after 18 months of performances closer to home. True to its nature, the company quickly rose to the challenge of the pandemic, with outdoor shows and workshops, dancers in the trees, live music and carsafaris, with audiences watching from their vehicles. For the members of the troop, it was a fertile time of creativity and slowdown. We ate together, cooked together, played music in the evenings together. … It was, in a way, a wonderful journey through time to a time when we weren’t all running to try and run a business, but just to make art because we were there together, Kent said. Now is not just a time to look ahead and see what we want to do differently, but also to think about what matters and remember who we are before deciding what to do next.

