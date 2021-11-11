Taiwan to reopen adult entertainment industry, extend COVID-19 alert





Taipei, November 11 (ANC) As the national COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, Taiwan will allow licensed entertainment venues that include hostess services to resume operations from November 16, but l The current level 2 COVID-19 alert will be extended to November 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Thursday. Approved adult entertainment venues, such as nightclubs, discos, pubs, hostess clubs and massage parlors, with hosts or hostesses, will be allowed to open from November 16, a Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (), who heads the CECC, said at a daily CECC briefing. The adult entertainment industry was ordered to shut down in mid-May when Taiwan raised the COVID-19 alert to Level 3 due to a growing outbreak of local coronavirus infections. However, according to Chen. During this time, customers will also need to have had at least one COVID-19 jab to visit these locations. Operators of these entertainment venues will need to file applications for approval with local governments before resuming services, Chen noted. After the adult entertainment venues reopen, employees who have not received or received a second injection of COVID-19 in the past 14 days will need to undergo a weekly rapid antigen or PCR test to continue to work, while those who have been fully immunized will not. need to do it, Chen said. The move marked a further easing of restrictions on the adult entertainment industry after the CECC announced in late October its decision to conditionally authorize venues that do not include host or hostess services. to resume their activities from November 2. Meanwhile, Chen said on Thursday that the level 2 COVID-19 alert, the third on the four-level nationwide, which has been in place since July 27 and is due to expire on November 15, will be extended by two weeks. additional. Taiwan first raised the COVID-19 alert to Level 2 on May 11, after recording an increase in cases of community transmission, and to Level 3 on May 19 amid a spike in new domestic cases to over 100 per day. The CECC lowered the COVID-19 alert to Level 2 on July 27 after a month of reporting fewer than 100 locally transmitted cases per day. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s face mask mandate, which has been gradually relaxed since early October, will remain in place, according to the CCCB. Under current rules, people are required to wear face masks whenever they are outside, with a few exceptions, such as when eating and drinking outside. In addition, people are no longer required to wear masks in certain contexts. These include indoor or outdoor places for singing and exercise; photo shoots; workplaces related to agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry or fish farming; forest recreation areas and beaches; water facilities, such as hot and cold springs, spas, saunas and steam rooms. However, people visiting these places will always need to wear a mask with them, which should be worn if they develop symptoms or are unable to maintain social distancing. In addition, temporary exemptions from wearing a mask are allowed if people are actively engaged in activities where wearing a mask would be impractical, such as live production, radio or television broadcasting, hosting of television programs. radio or television, as well as speeches, presentations and lectures for a broadcast, or to an audience, according to the CCCB. (By Chen Chieh-ling, Chiang Hui-chun and Evelyn Kao) Final element / AW

