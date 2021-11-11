Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee leaves BJP





Renowned Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee, who joined the BJP ahead of the parliamentary elections the previous year, announced her decision to quit the party on Thursday. Cut all ties with the BJP, the party I fought for in the last state elections. The reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to advance the cause of Bengal, she tweeted. Ms Chatterjee joined the BJP on March 1 and was nominated as the candidate for Behala Paschim constituency in southern Calcutta against Trinamool Minister and Congressman Partha Chatterjee. She lost the election by a margin of over 50,000 votes. The BJP is grappling with a series of indirect losses following its loss in the Assembly polls. Over the past few months, BJP main leader Tathagata Roy had raised questions that actors like her had been inducted into the party and received a ticket to the polls. He blamed BJP national secretary general Kailash Vijayvargiya and former state president Dilip Ghosh for inducting actors into the party and alleged that the choice of party candidates was one of the reasons why he lost the elections. A number of players in the Bengali film industry, also known as Tollywood, have received a ticket from the BJP, but none of them have managed to win the polls this year. No impact: Tathagata Roy Mr Roy described Ms Chatterjees’ exit from the party as good riddance. Such developments would have no impact on the prospects of the BJP, he said. BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar, while saying Ms Chatterjees’ exit from the party would have no bearing on the party’s prospects, observed that the actor may have been pressured because she did not was unable to find work in the industry due to his ties to the BJP. Ms Chatterjee is not the only prominent name in the Bengali film industry to leave the BJP. A few days ago, actor Joy Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced his decision to quit the party. Mr Banerjee had been in the party since 2014 and was appointed a member of its national executive in 2017. Actors like Anidya Banerjee and Rupa Bhattacharya, who joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections, had also announced their decision to leave the party.

