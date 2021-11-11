Hollywood Residents, Commission Clash in Condo Proposal Forum – CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) Hollywood residents and city leaders clashed Wednesday night at a community meeting over concerns over a new condo complex.

A majority of residents at the meeting opposing plans for development at 1301 South Ocean Drive, the location of the current community center. They said it would go against the city code.

City commissioners said it would bring much needed income.

I have listened to my residents in District 5. They do not yet have an opinion based on any information. Those I’ve spoken to want it, said Commissioner Kevin Biederman.

Commissioners say the 30-story, 190-unit building will generate up-front revenues of around $ 35 million for the city and be subject to a 99-year lease.

But residents at the meeting said there was more to consider.

We must ensure that public lands remain public and not for private development. This city is breaking its own code on height restrictions, said Andy Roughner.

The commissioners understood the value of this land years ago, said Claude Luceiani.

The land has been ceded to the city and can be developed if it serves what is considered a public purpose. The city attorney determined that the development would be.

The story hit the headlines last week when Hollywood resident Cat Uden disguised herself as a condominium in Hollyweird in opposition to the project, and police accused her of planning a protest.

A petition against the condominium has nearly 4,000 signatures.

To learn more about Hollywood’s proposal, the city answers common questions here.

To learn more about the campaign against the proposal, more information here.