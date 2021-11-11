Belfast Review: A Boy’s Life





Romanticism reigns in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s cinematic memory of his childhood in tumultuous Northern Ireland. From brilliant, mostly black-and-white photography to the warm camaraderie of its worker cadre, the film softens edges and hearts. The family at its center may have health issues, worries about money and outhouses, but that’s no Ken Loach deprivation: in these streets, courage and glamor go hand in hand. . So when Ma (Catrona Balfe) sits at her door peeling potatoes for dinner, what we notice is the soft afternoon light dancing across her luminous skin and curls. brunettes. And when a jaw-and-shouldered Pa (Jamie Dornan) strides home after working in England, the camera films him as a returning hero. Which, of course, is, at least for his youngest son, Buddy (a wonderful Jude Hill), a smart and cheerful 9-year-old and a fictional version of Branagh himself.

Seen largely through Buddy’s eyes, Belfast, which opens in August 1969 (after a brief colorful montage of the current city), is about the destruction of a romance. Only a few minutes after the start of the film, a rain of Molotov cocktails ignites the friendly neighborhood where Catholics and Protestants coexist amicably. A swirling camera conveys Buddy’s confusion and terror; Yet even as the barricades rise and the local tyrant (Colin Morgan) tries to lure the Protestant Buddys family into his campaign to cleanse the community of its Catholic residents, the film refuses to get bogged down in activism.

Instead, we watch Buddy play ball with his cousins; moon over a pretty classmate; watch Star Trek and Westerns on TV; and spending time with his loving grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarn Hinds). Drawing inspiration from his own experiences, Branagh creates nostalgic and sentimental scenes imbued with some of Van Morrisons warmest songs. Family visits to films like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) add wonder and whimsy to Buddy’s life and a clue to his future career. They also offer an escape from a conflict that he does not understand and that its director refuses to elucidate. News clips play in the background, but the growing unrest that would tear the country apart is not the story Branagh (whose family moved to England when he was nine) wants to tell. So while Belfast is, in a sense, a deeply personal coming-of-age story, it is also a more universal story of displacement and detachment, set most powerfully in Balfes’ fierce and brilliant performance. Its authenticity stabilizes the heartbeat of a film whose cuteness can creak at times and whose telescope view offers little sense of life beyond the Buddys block. Branagh’s memories may be idealized, but along with Belfast, he wrote a charming pink-tinged thank you note to the city that sparked his dreams and to the parents whose sacrifices helped them come true. Belfast

Rated PG-13 for loud bangs and angry bullies. Duration: 1 hour 38 minutes. In theaters.

