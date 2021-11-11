Bollywood Weddings 2021-22: Everything You Need To Know About The Next Big Event

Aside from the pandemic, Bollywood weddings were the highlight of the year in 2020 and continue to be so in 2021! From Neha Kakkar to Gauhar Khan to a grand wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the wedding bells have been ringing in B-town since the pandemic, proving that where there is love there is there is a way!

While we’ve seen most of the popular celebrities get married in the past couple of years, there are still a few who have yet to put that official seal on their relationships. From Alia Bhat to Sushmita Sen, we’ve got the full list of some B-town celebrities we could see getting married very soon!

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Paul

The relationship between Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Paul is considered to be one of the ideal relationships in the industry. With the couple stable since 2010, the two have yet to confirm their wedding plans, but reports indicate that will happen soon by the end of this year.

The Newton actor has never shied away from expressing his feelings for his sweetheart and believes in the institution of marriage and we would definitely want these two lovebirds to marry soon!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Now, when we talk about Ranbir and Alia, how can we leave Katrina behind? According to sources, it has been confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married soon in December of this year, apparently on dates 7-9, where the duo are planning a big Punjabi wedding in Rajasthan!

If the sources are to be believed, Katrina even put her finger on her wedding lehenga with none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

This cute couple has been in a relationship for over three years now! Whether it’s sharing their PDA photos or attending family events, these two are already family!

Recently it was reported that the two are supposed to be getting married by December of this year and we just can’t wait! The duo will be seen together onscreen for the first time in their latest film Brahmastra.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The Fukreyy stars have wanted to get married for a very long time now, but the pandemic has ruined their wedding plans. In one of his interviews, however, Ali Fazal alluded to his wedding plans.

The duo would tie the knot somewhere around January and February 2022! The couple have been doing well for over 6 years now!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

These two beat all odds and performed well despite many obstacles. With Malaika being 12 years older than Arjun and divorced from Arbaaz Khan, the two have proven that love knows no boundaries.

Although they never confirmed their wedding plans, there were still rumors that the couple could tie the knot soon. Although we don’t know the truth, we wish them good luck and love!

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Whether with Sushant or Vicky, Ankita has always been very open about her relationships. She never hesitates to share her beloved photos with the beautiful Vicky Jain!

In 2019, the Manikarnika actress said her boyfriend proposed marriage to her and she said yes! The two are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year (2021).

Bollywood weddings expected in the near future

Some celebrity couples have been in a relationship for a long time, but rumors of wedding plans or news never spread about them. Some are like the couple Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, a secret couple, they always tried to hide their relationship.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani before entering into a relationship with Shibani Dandekar. The two have been doing well for the past three years and the actress has said that they have yet to discuss their wedding plans and don’t want to rush it so soon!

Pulkit Sarmat and Kriti Kharbanda

Bollywood actor Pulkit’s lovebirds Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for a long time now, they are open in a relationship but never talk about wedding planning.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Although the two have always said that they are just friends, the world can still understand that they are something more than that! Although we have sometimes seen Disha share his love for Tiger, the silent actor has always been silent about it.

The world continues to spread rumors about their alleged wedding plans, but we really hope they get married soon.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria

These two have yet to come to terms with their relationship in public, but weekend getaways in the Maldives or Tara being a plus at Armaan Jains wedding has undoubtedly cleared the air on both!

Sooner or later, we expect Tara Sutaria to be Ms. Jain and treat their fans with their gorgeous wedding photos!

Shawl Sushmita Sen and Rohman

This adorable couple has left the world in awe with their adorable social media posts where they almost look like family!

The two have never shied away from posting their stories together on Instagram, with one of their fans asking them about their wedding plans recently, to which Rohman responded by saying that hell asks first, then tells. !