Watch These Baby Sea Turtles Hatch On Hollywood Beach To Spectators’ Applause | Tendency

It is not every day that you experience the miracle of life before your eyes.

That day at Hollywood Beach, many onlookers had a feast as they watched hatchlings of sea turtles come straight out of the sand and do their best to make their way to the water.

Surrounding these newborns was a makeshift natural enclosure made up of four sticks tied with flattened pink fabric that marked the territory humans should not walk on.

It is also interesting that viewers were very sensitive and did not echo any flash ” when someone was about to turn on their camera flash. Many recorded this incident, but everyone kept a safe and gentle distance from the little newborns.

As soon as the many adorable little baby sea turtles emerged from the hole in the sand on the beach, they quickly realized that the water was, in fact, the other way around.

The babies depended on their senses to get to the body of water and they did, except they needed immediate care right after hatching. For this reason, volunteers were waiting to rescue the newborns and put them in a bucket that they carried with themselves.

As the number of hatched turtles increased, they waddled more quickly towards the water. It was at this point that rescuers lifted them up with their hands and put them in the bucket before releasing them back into the sea later.

