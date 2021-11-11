Harry Potter actor murder covered in new documentary





The murder of Harry Potter actor Robert Knox is set to be the subject of a new anti-knife crime documentary titled (K) nox: The Rob Knox Story.

The murder of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Actor Robert Knox is set to be the subject of a new documentary. According to Variety, the murder of the actors will be the star of the documentary (K) nox: The Rob Knox Story, produced and distributed worldwide by Woodcut International. The film is expected to feature interviews with family, friends and members of the film community. Some Harry potter actors who will appear in the documentary include Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Jim Broadbent (Professor Slughorn). Related: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Releases Enchanting Trailer

The docufilm is directed by Aaron Truss and is produced by both Nick Kenton and the Rob Knox Foundation, which was created in honor of Knoxs after his death. “Not only has Woodcut been involved in great documentaries like Damilola: Death of a ten-year-old child, but they also understand the need for a film like this in today’s society, ”the Foundation noted. “Knife crime, especially in the UK, is worse than ever, so we hope this film has an impact on people’s attitudes towards this horrible culture. “ Koulla Anastasia of Woodcut International described her privilege to participate in the documentary as follows: “This film pays homage to a young man whose legacy has shed light on knife crime and his fame in the world.Harry potterThe film has created a unique vehicle to draw attention to the destructive impact of crimes of this nature on so many lives. “ Related: Daniel Radcliffe Confirms Which Harry Potter Movie Is His Favorite The documentary which has been described as an anti-knife crime film will examine the life and death of Harry potter Star. Knox was murdered in south-east London in May 2008 as he intervened in a scuffle to protect his younger brother from a man with two knives. He was only 18 when he was murdered. Besides its role in the Harry potter franchise, Knox has had several other film and television appearances, most notably in the filmking arthur and BBC comedy After you are gone. Before his death he signed for the seventh Harry potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. (K) nox: The Rob Knox Story is scheduled to appear at the Soho Independent Film Festival on November 20. Keep Reading: Harry Potter Director Wants Cursed Child Movie With Original Cast Source: Variety Peacekeeper Chukwudi Iwuji aboard Guardians of the Galaxy 3

