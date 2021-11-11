6 Bollywood actors who not only created magic on celluloid but also on canvas. here is the list

The Bollywood cinematic canvas is not just a medium; it is a feeling of belonging; as much for the actors as for their audience. There is another canvas however; the one that allows our busy actors to recharge their batteries. We are talking about the canvas of sketches and colors. It is the passion for painting that many of our actors have revealed to us over time. This side of their talent, given their busy schedule, does not allow too much indulgence but when it is the case, as in their films, the actors give their all here too.

Wamiqa Gabbi

In the front line is the beautiful Wamiqa Gabbi. Few people know that the effervescent actor is also a wonderful painter. She is totally self-taught. She hopes she can find the time to learn art professionally one day, but until then, nothing will stop her from indulging in colors and brushes. A lesser known fact about the actor is that she always carries a set of sketching pencils in her bag. Her greater realization that this is something she’s really good at came on the sets of her movie Godha when, out of the blue, she sketched a picture of her father. The result was brilliant and she offered it as a token of her love and appreciation for him on Father’s Day. Painting is for her a meditative process that she is constantly looking forward to.

Sonakshi sinha

Next in line is Mace Queen Sonakshi Sinha. Her love for exploring faces has led her to explore her passion for drawing time and time again. Each face tells a story and through his art, Sonakshi creates visual stories. The beauty of each of her creations is that she hopes that no two stories are the same, that everyone looking at their work will perceive their art differently. It’s the freedom of art, she believes. In addition, she made her passion a passion with a purpose. She also auctioned off some of her works of art to raise funds for employees. I hope to see more portraits of Sonakshi.

Ileana Dcruz

Ileana is a leading actor, a fashion icon and a painter too. The first time she revealed the inner Picasso in her, she did it a little differently than the norm might be. She caught the attention of her audience by sharing a small poem that served as a prelude to her work, then revealed the painting itself. She captioned her work, “Heartbeats and Sensations.” With a glimmer of hope. She has certainly made the hearts of many beat faster with her work. The audience loved it and he became an instant hit on Instagram.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Millennial idol, Siddhant Chaturvedi is another name on this list. Taking to his Instagram, he recently shared a photo of himself, palette in hand, painting a serene image on canvas. No sooner had the message reached its gram, than the double taps began to flow for the actor. One fan went so far as to call him Leonardo da Vinci, the popular Italian painter.

Tara Sutaria

For some of our beloved stars, drawing is also a seasonal hobby. Take for example the case of the sensual Tara Sutaria. Monsoon is that time of year when Tara enjoys indulging in her love for charcoal painting. The first time she revealed her talent on Instagram, it took many of us by surprise; surprise because the finesse of the work of art did not seem at all amateurish. It sounded like the work of a meticulous professional. This is what the comments on his post read. We hope that Tara will continue to surprise us with many others.

Salman khan

Last but not least, no film list is entirely complete without the mention of King Midas of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The super cool actor makes it all so easy. Whether it’s his action sequences or his workout regimes, there’s always an ease with which he gets things done. The same goes for his love for drawing and painting. More than once, cameras have caught the actor effortlessly bringing a painting to life. If rumors are to be believed, the actor has a huge collection of his works in his Panvel bungalow. Much like his films, there is also a passionate fan base for his paintings which are sold for lakhs and crores. All the amount collected from the auction goes into the funds of his NGO “Being Human”