Actor arrested for allegedly selling drugs





Authorities in Bengaluru, India, arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed Indian film artist was reportedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hash oil, all near an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigrant status. Malvin’s arrest was reported by Hindu times, who heard from local police that the estimated market value of his transport was ₹ 8 lakh – the equivalent of about $ 10,800 in the United States. evidence. Malvin was searched and arrested under the India controversy Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which was adopted in 1985 and is considered by some to be one of the toughest drug policies in the world. This could force him to leave India. Malvin is 45 years old and he left Nigeria for India on a medical visa. He then enrolled in the Mumbai branch of the New York Film Academy to study theater, building on a six-month course he had taken at the school branch in Abuja, Nigeria. Since then, Malvin has starred in more than 20 films, including top titles like Vishwaroopam, Singham, Anna Bond, Dilwale and Paramathma. Police said he confessed to selling drugs for “quick cash”, using his network of friends and connections in the theater world. The Indian government is often criticized for its tough drug policies – particularly the emphasis on punishment rather than treatment and recovery. The 1985 law under which Malvin was arrested has been the subject of particular criticism. In a recent editorial for Economic times, writer Ronny Sen called it “one of the most punitive, confusing and ineffective drug laws in the world.” According to Sen’s article, the NDPS law punishes possession of “hard drugs” as severely as their sale, production or purchase. It does not distinguish between personal use and “intent to resell” in the same way that the drug laws of other countries do. Although some amendments have been made over the past decade, Sen joined with other Indian figures in calling for more change. There has reportedly been a call among Indian lawmakers to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs that can reasonably be assumed to be for personal use. An amendment has already been made so that drug addicts can opt for drug treatment rather than jail. With new proposals on the table, cases like Malvin’s could be quite different in the years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/actor-arrest-for-allegedly-selling-drugs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos