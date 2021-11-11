Entertainment
Inside Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard
Gucci Love Parade, the brand’s pre-fall 2022 runway show saw Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Boulevard transformed into an open-air catwalk.
Taking inspiration from the surroundings, Alessandro Michele’s latest collection for the Italian House was dominated by bold prints, vibrant patterns and textures that exuded opulence, a subtle homage to retro Hollywood glamor. Looking at the collection in detail, the highlights include the houndstooth tailoring, velvet suits, and daring down-to-the-ground feather boas in a range of colors. Some gems from the past have also appeared on the catwalks, including new iterations of the 1961 Jackie, 1955 Gucci Horsebit, and other legendary bags.
When Michele was growing up in the suburbs of Rome, he listened to the stories of his mother, who worked in the film industry. The pomp and glamor of these tales ultimately inspired the 100 looks collection.
LA is not a trendy city, but it’s so trendy Sometimes they’re not appropriate, but by not being appropriate, they’re so precise. Maybe it’s part of the way I see fashion, it’s personal, said creative director Michele at a press conference leading up to the Gucci Love Parade.
Diversity was also a key point of Micheles’ show. In a statement, he explained that “with fashion, you have a duty to give voice I see beauty everywhere. It’s something that is organic and natural.
Front row of the star-studded event were friends of the house like Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lizzo and athletes like Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade. Jared Leto, who will star in the upcoming epic biographical drama Gucci House, walked down the catwalk in an oversized double-breasted blazer, alongside other pop culture icons like St. Vincent, Jodie Turner-Smith and Macaulay Culkin.
In case you missed the looks, watch the full runway show below for a closer look at the collection.
This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.
(All images: Gucci)
