Rise of the Beasts Delay – The Hollywood Reporter





Paramount pushes back two of its stakes. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has moved back one year and will now bow on June 9, 2023. It was previously scheduled for June 24, 2022. The film, by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Set in the 1990s, the globe-trotting property is nearing the end of mainstream photography, with locations shown in the film including Brooklyn, New York and Peru. Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producer. Skydance is co-financing and executive production. The decision to make the major date changes comes as new Paramount CEO Brian Robbins takes control of the studio’s pipeline. Earlier this year, Caple unveiled his vision for his Transformers movie, which is inspired by the popular 1990s Beast wars goods. “There are different races of Transformers,” Caple said. “In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.” Meanwhile, the mysterious neighbor Star Trek the film has been moved to December 22, 2023 from June 9, 2023. It is not known who will star in the film or if Chris Pine, who played Captain Kirk in three films from 2009 to 2016, or any of his members. team will be back. . The Trek the movie comes from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, with Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires rewriting a screenplay by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Trek hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2016 Star Trek Beyond, which underperformed at the box office, but was alive and well on Paramount + with Discovery of Star Trek and many other streaming spinoffs. As has been the case since 2009, JJ Abrams is producing the new Trek movie. “The next step with the theatrical franchise is critical to the health of the entire franchise,” Robbins said. Hollywood journalist in October. “There is no doubt that great cinema films are the beacon that ignites franchises. We are in it and I really have nothing to say because I am waiting for the development to be delivered. I can’t wait to get started; we’re not there yet, but we have to get there soon.

