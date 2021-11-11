Dutch register record daily number of new COVID-19 infections





THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) The Dutch Institute of Public Health on Thursday announced the highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as the government reportedly considered a limited lockdown to curb peaks of infections. The institute said it recorded 16,364 new positive tests within 24 hours to 10 a.m., an increase of 3,688 from the previous day. The growing number of cases in this country of 17.5 million comes despite the fact that more than 84% of the Dutch adult population is fully vaccinated. Earlier Thursday, neighboring Germany also recorded a record daily number of positive cases. The Robert Koch Institute, the national center for disease control in Germany, recorded 50,196 new cases, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. Hospitals in the southern province of Limburg, the hardest-hit region of the Netherlands, sounded the alarm bells earlier this week in a letter to the Ministry of Health, saying: We are heading straight for a lockdown in healthcare for health and the whole system is at a standstill. They added that we are confident that other parts of the Netherlands will follow soon. The interim Dutch government reintroduced the use of face masks in shops and other public places over the weekend and Prime Minister Mark Rutte is due to give a nationally televised press conference on Friday evening to discuss the issue. possible new measures. Dutch media reported on Thursday that a panel of experts had advised the government to reintroduce certain lockdown measures for two weeks in an attempt to slow the rate of infections. The panel’s opinion was not immediately made public. ___ Follow all PA pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

