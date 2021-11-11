“The only way Bollywood foreigners can survive is to get love from people” – Siddhant Chaturvedi





Siddhant Chaturvedi made a huge mark with his acting skills in Zoya Akhtars Gully Boy in which he played the role of rapper MC Sher. Unanimous acclaim has earned him a starring role in Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which he plays the new Bunty Siddhant opens up about nepotism and the Herculean struggle that outsiders like him must go through to make a mark in Bollywood. Siddhant says bluntly: It is a known fact that foreigners take much longer to make their presence felt in the industry. I’ve seen a lot of them who’ve been through a lot before they’ve even been spotted doing something substantial despite some serious talent. I too have had my fair share of struggles for many years, which I truly treasure, before I get my chance. The handsome actor sincerely thanks his mentors for allowing him to live his dream of being an actor. He says, I will be eternally grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for the opportunities they gave me early in my career. I wouldn’t be anyone today without their hands above my head. I know I’m one of the lucky fighters who got the attention we really deserve. I know many who haven’t. It’s sad but it’s the truth. Siddhant intervenes in the insider-outsider debate raging in the industry. He says: Yes, insiders are spotted early, they easily have their first break and also have a lot more opportunities than outsiders. It is a reality of this industry and of all other industries in the world. It’s almost like a law of the land. Nepotism exists and foreigners have to work much harder to make their presence felt, but there is beauty in this hard work as well. Siddhant credits the difficulties he had to face in shaping him into the human being he is today. It (being a stranger) shapes you and your thoughts, and steals your mind to achieve what you really want in life. The only way for Bollywood foreigners to survive is to get love from people through our profession and I focus on that fact. I hope I manage to entertain the audience to come back and watch me on the big screen and give me the wind under my wings to fly away, he said. Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2, which will be released on November 19, is a full-fledged comedy that will pit two groups of crooks called Bunty and Babli, from different generations against each other! Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli while Gully Boy, hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and gorgeous debutante Sharvari play the new Bunty Babli. It was directed by Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an assistant director in the biggest blockbusters of YRF, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

