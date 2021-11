Camila Cabello lists Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles home for $ 3.95 million

It’s been less than three years since Camila Cabello bought her four-bedroom, four-bathroom, Mediterranean Revival-style home, but she’s already looking to get rid of the Hollywood Hills property. The musician paid $ 3.38 million for the 3,570 square foot villa in April 2019, and now she’s listing the Los Angeles mansion for $ 3.95 million. The two-level home features a mix of distressed wood flooring and imported tile, along with retractable glass and refurbished wood walls that create an open indoor-outdoor living space. Glass walls lead out to a multi-level deck, which is equipped with a saltwater pool, outdoor dining areas, and plenty of seating areas, in addition to a fire pit, separate outdoor fireplace, and a barbecue. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, stone counters and a center island with seating for breakfast. It connects to a more formal dining room, which in turn leads to a living room with a Spanish tiled fireplace and various relaxation areas. The master suite has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a free-standing bathtub. The house can be very appealing to music lovers, as Cabello has converted one of the four downstairs bedrooms into a private recording studio, according to the listing held by broker Compass. Denise Rosner. The house, which is perched high above the Sunset Strip, is accessed by a private courtyard and is now equipped with security cameras and an alarm, but Cabello suffered a rather unfortunate security breach at the house earlier this year , when her boyfriend Shawn Mendes Mercedes G-Wagon was allegedly robbed from the driveway while the couple were inside, by Dirt. The luxury car was apparently found shortly after and returned to Mendes; the suspect, who allegedly stole the keys inside the house before realizing the couple were at the house at the time, was later arrested. It’s unclear where Cabello and Mendes go next, but it doesn’t look like they’ve bought another home on the West Coast yet. They were, however, spotted checking the homes. In Miami Last year. Below, take a peek inside Cabello’s newly listed Hollywood Hills home.

