Travis Scott concert: Brothers who attended Astroworld festival say event has “come undone in chaos”





“You have cops trying to stop them, but I mean, there’s about 50 people who just broke the fence (and) immediately start running.”

“When you start out badly, I don’t understand how you expect to end up successfully,” Jonathan said. The event “unfolded in chaos” from the moment he and his brother arrived, he said.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea said going in and out of the concert was not a problem. Getting in and out of this place was no problem, Pea said.

Jonathan’s brother Bryan has said he has had trouble sleeping since the tragic events of Friday. “I saw people screaming in front of my face, just trying to fight for their lives, basically. Everyone’s life was in danger and I just saw people pass out, bodies on the floor. , just a lot of things that you don’t see on it daily, ”Bryan said. “At one point, I thought I wasn’t going to make it.” Lawyer Rick Ramos, who represents the brothers and several other festival attendees, said he is filing a class action lawsuit against festival organizer and headliner Travis Scott. “Mr. Scott dictated the pace of the concert to the crowd,” Ramos said. At least 58 lawsuits filed for the Astroworld tragedy As investigators and attendees seek to find out more about what caused the deadly crushing crowd, a slew of lawsuits are being filed in civil court on behalf of those in attendance. At least 58 civil lawsuits were filed in Harris County District Court in connection with the disaster on Wednesday, asking city officials, concert organizers and performers how the concert was ultimately allowed to continue so that people were dying in the melee. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told a press conference Wednesday that “the ultimate authority to end a show (was) with the production and the artist, and it should be done by through communication with public security officials “. “We are not holding the grip,” he said. Authorities said first responders began to be notified of injuries in the crowd around 9:30 p.m. and the show continued for an additional 40 minutes. Finner says their investigation revealed that police personnel told the production team in charge of the performance that CPR was in progress on at least one person and to stop the show. Finner did not specify who the production team is or when the notifications are. Questions were also raised regarding the actions of Live Nation, the show’s promoter and organizer, as well as Scott, who maintained he did not know what was going on in the crowd during his set. “If the lights had been on – (if) the promoter or artist had asked for it – it would have chilled the crowd, and who knows? Who knows what the result would have been? But everyone in this place, from artist, has responsibility for public safety, “Fire Chief Pea told CNN on Monday. Yet Scott’s representatives dispute the characterizations made by city officials of his responsibility for the outbreak. Edwin F. McPherson, an attorney for Scott, issued a statement Wednesday denouncing city of Houston officials for “finger pointing”, “inconsistent messages” and backtracking of statements. In a 56-page plan of operations obtained by CNN this week, a clear chain of command in the event of an incident is defined, identifying the role of the executive producer as well as the festival director as the only people authorized to shut down the concert. The PDF obtained by CNN is marked Version: 0.1, and it is not known if this was the final version of the plan and when it was written. “It was reported that the plan of operations designated that only the festival director and executive producers had the authority to shut down the show, neither of whom were part of Travis’ team,” McPherson said in the press release. McPherson also noted Finner’s comments on Saturday that authorities feared the show would end early due to potential riots from spectators. Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who was introduced to Scott by a mutual friend, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that Scott was “absolutely devastated” by what happened at the festival. “Her heart is bleeding for her fans,” she said. Speaking from Houston, Rawlings-Blake said she spent more than four hours with Scott on Wednesday and was working with him to make sure they speak with city administration and developers. “We’re doing everything they can to make sure that no fan is killed at another gig,” she said. “He’s angry. He’s upset that this has happened,” she said, adding: “I think the finger pointing is right – it’s unproductive. He wants in his heart to reach out to the people. families. He also wants to reach out to make sure something like this never happens again. “ The investigation “will take weeks, even months” Finner told Wednesday’s press conference it was too early to say for sure that charges would be laid against the disaster, but said investigators were “not going to leave a stone unturned”. The crowd crash investigation “will take weeks, if not months,” he said. The chief clarified previous information and said there was no evidence that a festival security guard was injected with drugs, but instead was punched in the head and knocked unconscious. And although Finner said on Wednesday that an independent investigation was not warranted, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo could order a potential third party to do so. “What happened at Astroworld this weekend was a horrific tragedy, and the families of the victims deserve answers. There may well be criminal liability, and that is why we continue to fully support the investigation. criminal from the Houston Police Department, “said Rafael Lemaitre, director of communications. for Hidalgo. At the same time, Harris County is continuing its process of identifying a separate independent third party to review any operational or administrative steps – beyond any criminal act – that could have been taken to prevent this from happening. produce. ” Two remain in critical condition Of the hundreds of people who were treated at the scene after Friday’s influx of crowds, at least two who were taken to hospital remain in critical condition on Wednesday, Pea told CNN. Bharti Shahani, 22, attended the concert with his cousin and younger sister, according to cousin Mohit Bellani. After sustaining several injuries, Shahani is on a ventilator in critical condition, family lawyer James Lassiter said in a statement. Shahani is a Texas A&M University student studying electronic systems engineering technology, a university spokesperson confirmed to CNN. A 9-year-old was also seriously injured during the festival, his family said, and is in a induced coma. Wave survivors describe scenes where many participants were pressed together and sometimes unable to stand.

CNN’s Amanda Watts, Josh Campbell, Rosa Flores, Ray Sanchez, Dave Alsup, Raja Razek, Anna-Maja Rappard, Steve Almasy, Allison Flexner, Claudia Dominguez and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

