Longtime “Young and the Restless” actor Jerry Douglas has died at 88





Jerry Douglas, best known for his long stint in “The Young and the Restless”, has passed away. He was 88 years old. A representative for the soap opera star confirmed to Fox News that he died on November 9 after a brief illness. The actor, born Jerry Rubenstein, died a few days before his 89th birthday. Douglas was born on November 12, 1932 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. He graduated from Brandeis University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. His acting career began soon after when he began studying with actors Uta Hagen in New York and Jeff Corey in Los Angeles, an obituary for the actor’s states. Douglas will be remembered for his longtime role in “The Young and the Restless” as Patriarch John Abbott and President of Jabot Cosmetics. He started the role in March 1982 and was a mainstay of the series until his character’s death in a 2006 episode. Douglas would then reappear on the series from time to time as his character’s ghost. Her last performance for the role would have taken place in 2016. FAMILY OF DECEASED ASTROWORLD VICTIM LAWSUIT FOR DEATH INVOLVED AGAINST TRAVIS SCOTT, OTHERS INVOLVED A statement on the soap opera’s official Twitter account read: “Please join us in sending our condolences to the family of Jerry Douglas, known for his longtime role as iconic John Abbott in The Young and the Restless. He will be sadly missed. By the Y&R family. “ Anthony Morina, the show’s executive producer, also said in a statement: “On behalf of all of society from The Young and the Restless, we extend our deepest condolences to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas. “ THEORIES OF THE “RUST” CONSPIRACY ON “SABOTAGE” TAKEN BY SANTA FE DA: “WE HAVE NO EVIDENCE” “Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was fortunate to have an actor of his caliber join the cast of Y&R and introduce audiences to the iconic Abbott family,” added Morina. “His contribution to Y & R’s legacy as Patriarch of the Abbott family, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.” Douglas’ long acting career has seen him star in several films, including “Avalanche”, “The Godson”, “JFK”, “Head Over Spurs in Love” and “Mommie Dearest”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Early in his career he appeared in “The Rockford Files”, “Police Story”, “Mannix”, “Barnaby Jones”, “Police Woman”, “Hunger”, “The Streets of San Francisco”, “Mission: Impossible, “” The Rookies, “and more. Most recently, he appeared as a guest on episodes of “Melrose Place”, “Cold Case”, “Arrested Development” and “Crash”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Douglas also loved to sing. He released the album “The Best Is Yet To Come” and dabbled in theater and musical performances. Douglas is survived by his wife Kym Douglas of 37 years, his sons Jod and Hunter and his daughter Avra. He also had two grandchildren and nieces including Kirby Rubenstein and Solo Rubenstein.

