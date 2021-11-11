The scandalous story of Two, Hollywood’s famous nightclub

Each generation beau monde has its Palace of Versailles, a space where the notables of the day descend to sip cocktails and bask in the glow of each other’s celebrity. The Rat Pack preferred the Copa Room; The two.

From opening in 2006 to closing just four years later, Les Deux was just as much a tabloid staple as Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohanon any night (or very early in the morning), this crowd could be seen stumbling. from club doors, through a swarm of flashing cameras, and into the plush leather embrace of waiting Cadillac Escalades. It is difficult to say whether the place was a product of its time or an institution that defined it. But it is clear that the fate of the tabloid cultures’ favorite watering hole has risen and fallen along with the fortunes of its most famous clients since the early days of fresh-faced hedonism through inevitable run-ins with the law, mental health crises and ultimate collapse under the weight of public scrutiny.

Like many Los Angeles nightlife centers at the time, Les Deux featured an unassuming facade. Before social media, its exclusivity, and therefore its social currency, was guaranteed by word of mouth, connected to the right phone trees, knowing the best promoters. If admitted, whether because of beauty, star power, or the arbitrary goodwill of a publicist stationed at the door, you would step into a hidden Shangri-la of early ‘s pop idolatry. 2000. In 2021, you’ll find a radically different scene at 1638 North Las Palmas Avenue: a set of unsupervised locked doors leading out to an empty, windswept parking lot. The space once occupied by Les Deux is now home to a weekend-only event venue, Liaison LA, which is described on its website as an entertainment complex that hosts the most epic Sunday brunch.

Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge attend Sylvain Bitton and JT Torregiani’s birthday celebration at Les Deux on April 28, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Amy Graves / WireImage

Chronologically, Les Deux’s short lives reflected the simmering, boiling crescendo and ultimate sparkle of early 2000s tabloid culture itself. No doubt, in the absence of the cultural moment ruled by tabloid editors, there would be no Les Deux. The fundamental value of the era, fame by whatever means necessary, was completely embedded in DNA. It was co-founded by Mike Boogie Malin, a CBS season two contestant. Big Brother. After an infamous combative stint on the series, the boisterous Malin teamed up with a friend, Lonnie Moore, to form a Dolce Groupa-branded hotel business whose portfolio ultimately included Geisha House, Bella Cocina, Ketchup hotspots. , and more. A list of star investors boasted of Hollywood terrible children from that time: Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama and Jamie Kennedy. But Les Deux was the jewel in the collection’s crown, thanks to a self-reinforcing rotational cycle of reality TV marketing.

The main reason people know Les Deux is The hills, says Dara Laine, creator and host of Both Do you remember?, an early 2000s pop culture podcast that borrows its name from the club. It was like the Central Perk or the Peach Pit from the show, she says, referring to the fictional characters’ hangouts on Friends and Beverly Hills 90210, respectively. The hills, a spinoff from MTV’s groundbreaking teenage docu-soap Laguna beach, centered around Lauren Conrad, an aspiring fashion industry maven and her conventionally attractive band of friends (mostly blondes), navigating in her early twenties alive, loving, and screaming drunk through the City of Angels.

Kristin Cavallari at the AOL Gold Rush launch party on September 12, 2006 in Les Deux. Photo by Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Lest viewers believe Hills The producers have made a sort of marketing deal with Dolce Group to present Les Deux, actress Audrina Patridge, the only brunette in a sea of ​​blondes, insists otherwise.

The producers didn’t choose Les Deux for us, she says W. It was our meeting every Thursday evening.

She references a cast made up of her former roommate, Conrad, and a few of the other reality TV stalwarts of the time: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt; Brody Jenner, son of keeping up with the Kardashians Caitlyn Jenner; and Conrad Laguna beach nemesis, Kristin Cavallari.

If we were to go out in LA, it was definitely in our top three spots, Patridge says.

In its centrality to The hills A six-season storyline kraken, Les Deux almost functioned as a character himself. It was perhaps the site of the most notorious moment in the history of the series, when the friendship between protagonist Conrad and antagonist Montag, whose foundations had crumbled for three seasons, finally imploded in a cloud of menacing and gender-defining dust after Conrad suspected Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, spread a rumor that she had made a sex tape with her own ex-boyfriend, Laguna beach and early Hills editing Jason Wahler. (It’s a moment Patridge happily recalls as infamous.)

Left to right: Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrive at Kim Kardashian’s birthday party at Les Deux on October 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian threw her 27th birthday party at Les Deux, with all of her family members. The future President Donald Trump organized a party there in honor of the launch of his eponymous vodka brand in 2007 (discontinued in 2011). In attendance, a buffet of early 2000s tabloid favorites: Jessica and Ashlee Simpson; Paris Hilton and, again and again, heir to the Greek Merchant Navy Stavros Niarchos; and disturbingly Dasha Zhukova, ex-wife of Russian oligarch and political ally of Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich.

One of the Deuxs’ most prominent regulars was pop star Britney Spears. Spears was locked in what seemed like a never-ending battle with the paparazzi and tabloid writers at the time, as the latter attempted to document every strenuous moment of her mental health issues, as well as multiple unhappy relationships.

For Spears, the club was a haven of peace. As Laine speculates, in the pre-social media era, the exclusivity of the Deuxs and the famous seat fillers infused an atmosphere in which Spears and his contemporaries could have fun without being visibly speechless or harassed for autographs.

So Spears spent as much time as she could in Les Deux until a bizarre ending. Apparently in 2007 she asked if she could fill out an application to work there, Laine recalls. She spoke to a manager about it. Reports from the tabloids of the time confirm that Spears approached the leadership of The Two and, apparently motivated by an admiration for the cocktail waitresses’ uniforms (red corsets, tight black shirts), began browsing her calendar, indicating which days she was available for shifts and what needed to spend time with her young sons.

The sense of security that inspired Spears to apply for a job was by no means unique to his experience. It was one of the first places Paris Hilton visited after spending 45 days in LA County Jail in 2007 on impaired driving charges. It was also Lindsay Lohans’ place to party just before she was cited for suspicion of drunk driving after crashing a Mercedes-Benz on Sunset Boulevard that same year.

However, the clubs’ refuge status may have been little more than a veneer. In Nancy Jo Saless 2013, the real-life crime accounting of the so-called Bling Ringa group of affluent LA teens who robbed the homes of Hilton, Lohan and other celebrities in Les Deux was touted as the base of operations for the crews. Courtney Ames, one of the young women involved in the ring, met her boyfriend and alleged co-conspirator, Jonathan Ajar, at a party in Les Deux. (Ajar was a club promoter and convicted drug dealer.) Ames celebrated a birthday in Les Deux (notably a minor) amid the Bling Rings heist activity. She and her accomplices probably rubbed shoulders with some of the celebrities whose homes they targeted, including Audrina Patridge’s.

Aly and AJ arrive at Les Deux for their anniversary on May 14, 2007. Photo by Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Members of the Bling Rings, including Alexis Neiers, from the ephemeral The Kardashians imitation Rather wild safe! were arrested and charged in 2009. And legal proceedings, which lasted until 2012, coincided with the closure of Les Deux, as well as a wave of legal problems for the Dolce group. In 2011, Mike Malin and Lonnie Moore were sued by investors in Geisha House, a Japanese restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard painted in a horrific shade of maraschino red. The lawsuit alleged the misappropriation of nearly $ 1 million in investor funds. In keeping with Malins’ reputation as the most hated host in Big Brother History, the lawsuit contained allegations of even more salacious details that business partners embezzled company funds to pay for multiple sexual encounters with various older men in which Malin was living fetish role-playing fantasies. Malin accused investors of trying to extort him with these allegations, but ultimately got out of the brawl owing $ 800,000. Malin and Moore were sued by another investor in 2012 for more of the same mismanagement of company funds, raising millions of dollars to support their own lavish lifestyles. The lawsuit alleged that the Dolce Group falsified accounting records, hid funds in fictitious entities and entered into informal deals with suppliers, pocketing the difference in cash.

In 2014, the hammer hit even harder Malinhe was hit with a $ 10.5 million judgment after he allegedly failed to pay eight years of rent on an Atlanta outpost of Geisha House. Four years later, a former Big Brother co-star Dr Will Kirby won a ten-year restraining order against Malin, after the former club owner sent disturbing text messages and emails, including photographs of Kirby’s daughter and other children at school, as well as messages showing someone pointing a gun at printed images of Kirby’s wife. Malin was sentenced to two years of probation, along with 30 days of mandatory mental health treatment, a proverbial final nail in the coffin for him and the legend of the Two.

Surely there are those who, looking back to a time that glorified unhealthy habits and sanctioned horrific social attitudes towards young women, see the appearance of Evil ones as karmic retribution. Several famous women contacted for this story declined to comment on their experiences at Les Deux, or their encounters with Malin and company.

But these aren’t all bad memories for those who crossed that hallowed threshold on North Las Palmas Avenue in its heyday.

They were the best, recalls Partridge of the management of Les Deux. They really knew how to make sure everyone was having a good time.

We were patrons until the end, she says.