The update is familiar but fun





The plot is familiar: A young boy, left alone for Christmas, is forced to defend his home from burglars using a series of elaborate homemade traps, but the execution of this update on the smash from 1990 is fresh and its warm laughter makes it a welcome treat. . Archie Yates of “Jojo Rabbit” is Max Mercer, the Kevin McCallister of this tale, left alone when his family goes to Tokyo for the holidays. How do parents still leave their children behind when traveling abroad at Christmas? Uh, better not to trip over the details. Max can live out his fantasies in his family’s lovely home in the suburbs of Chicago, dressing like Tony Montana from “Scarface” and burying his head in a mountain of M & M’s. But her solo bliss is interrupted by Jeff and Pam McKenzie (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper), who attempt to retrieve a valuable doll they believe Max stole from their home. It sounds like a simple misunderstanding that can be easily ironed out between two reasonable parties. Instead, the McKenzies choose the thieves route and Max sets up a series of violent contraptions, shooting billiard balls at Jeff’s head at close range and sending the pair through a series of grueling death traps. A little Looney Tunes violence goes a long way. But the script for veteran “SNL” Mikey Day and Street Seidell is still funny without the painful traps, and Delaney and Kemper (with Kenan Thompson, “Veep’s” Tim Simons and Devin Ratray, Buzz from the original “Home Alone,” repeating his role) keep the laughs at a steady pace. There are callbacks to the fun “Home Alone” fact: it’s the sixth entry in the “Home Alone” franchise and jokes that remakes never get as good as the original. Which is true, and it is true here. But “Home Sweet Home Alone” holds up, a new take on an old tale that keeps the spirit of the original alive. [email protected] @grahamorama ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ CATEGORY B- Rated PG: for slapstick violence, coarse material and some language Duration: 94 minutes On Disney +

