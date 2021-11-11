Stowe’s Alfie’s Wild Ride Restaurant Has Close-Up Dining And Entertainment Plans

STOWE The name is curious and the business plan ambitious for a new catering / beverage / entertainment business on the mountain road.

There is a little bit of everything at Alfies Wild Ride. Owners Chris and Beth Oleks see the business primarily as a bar, helped in large part by 24 taps with beers of Vermont and elsewhere. It’s also a dining spot, with former Prohibition Pig chef Michael Werneke making what Beth Oleks calls authentic Mexican street tacos as well as ceviche, foods reflecting the times that Werneke and the Oleks have. spent in southern California.

Alfies Wild Ride, with a capacity of 668 people, is also a place of entertainment. The old body shop now has video games, a shuffleboard table and a 150-inch projection screen on which Chris Oleks will show major sporting events as well as visually appealing movies that can be played. played in the background while customers talk, from kung-fu movies to artwork by Kurosawa or Kubrick.

The Alfies Wild Ride scene is modeled after that of Twin Peaks and will host local and touring artists. Chris Oleks envisions Alfies as a throwback bar from the 1990s, a hyper-laid back place with no multiple TV screens to watch, one that precedes the idle scrolling of cellphones, a bar where people actually talk to each other.

What’s the story behind?

Originally from New England, the Oleks had minimal experience in the hospitality industry before moving to Vermont in 2017. Chris Oleks was Principal of Stowe High School from 2017 to 2019. Beth Oleks bought the Stowe Public House on Main Street, a bottle shop with over 650 varieties of beers as well as a small bar and outdoor area.

The inspiration for what would become Alfies can be traced back to a variety of sprawling industrial spaces the Oleks visited in California that had been turned into bars, breweries, and restaurants. Chris Oleks said they were also hit by an old airplane hangar in Atlanta that had been turned into a full brewery with open garage doors that was about twice the size of the 8,200-foot Stowe space. squares. This brewery, Oleks said, was large enough to create micro-zones that patrons could inhabit with their friends.

Chris Oleks said Beth was wondering if they could do something similar with the old body shop down the road from Stowe Mountain Resort. I was like, Oh, my God, we could totally do it, he said.

Alfies Wild Ride is open daily from noon to midnight, and the Oleks want to serve not only tourists, but locals and the service industry crowd looking for an after-work hangout. The city is so busy. It never stops, said Chris Oleks.

The Oleks had to remove the car lifts and the paint booth from the garage. They spent six weeks cleaning the space (a lot of time with pressure washers, Chris Oleks said) and sanding the floors. They built the interior from March to just before Alfies opened on September 25.

So, what is this unusual name, Alfies Wild Ride? As Beth Oleks explains, she was once working from home as a nerdy academic consultant for the energy industry in the bohemian enclave of Topanga, Calif., Where the Oleks lived for 18 years. An older man came to the door and said he had just crashed his car into Oleks’ property.

Beth Oleks thought it was strange, as there was no road near their yard. The man, Alfie, told him he visited a woman named Skip up the hill from their house, parked the car at the edge of his property but did not apply the parking brake. As the car began to roll, Alfie jumped up to try and stop it, but instead he climbed over a cliff and bounced up 300 feet of hill, according to Beth Oleks. Alfie was largely unscathed and, said Beth Oleks, a cool guy they would become friends with.

Alfie was also a hoarder whose car was filled with tools, according to Beth Oleks. Years later, she said, she would find a random wrench or tape measure on the property left behind by the incident the Oleks had to call Alfies Wild Ride.

Beth Oleks said the story of a wayward car seems fitting for a business in an old body shop. It could also conjure up some of the guests’ adventure days on the slopes of the Stowe Mountain Resort Road.

Alfies Wild Ridetimes and place

Alfies Wild Ride, 942 Mountain Road, Stowe. Noon-midnight every day. (802) 760-8499, www.facebook.com/ALFIESWILDRIDE/ Where www.instagram.com/alfieswildride/

