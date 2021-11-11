Iowa-born actor Charles McGraw dies after fall in glass shower

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published as part of our Famous Iowans series.

Talk about tough. When Charles McGraw was on screen, no one bothered him.

His name was unfamiliar, but McGraw’s rough face and hoarse voice enhanced dozens of movies and countless TV shows from the 1940s to the 1970s. His work in film noir remains highly regarded.

The Des Moines native actor excelled as strong men on both sides of the law. He was particularly good at playing law enforcement, military officers or ruthless gangsters.

In “Berlin Express” (1948), McGraw portrays a pragmatic US Army general overseeing mysterious train passengers brought to Frankfurt to rebuild Germany after the war. In “Spartacus” (1960), he played the sadist Marcellus, who teaches Kirk Douglas how to be a gladiator. And in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” (1963), he was Sebastian the fisherman who joins Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor at a cafe as they warn the villagers that bird attacks are really happening.

The actor’s biographer, Alan K. Rode, considers McGraw to be “an enigmatic and paradoxical man who was a formidable actor”. He describes him as “rascal with brutal charm”.

Film historian David Quinlan calls McGraw a “beefy, light-haired American actor with coarse aggressive features and steel-blue eyes.”

Short stay in Iowa, a terrifying memory

Prior to all of this, McGraw was an Iowa child, born in Des Moines on May 10, 1914 and not in New York City as many film sources say.

The actor’s real name was Charles Butters, the son of Beatrice Crisp and Francis “Frank” Butters, both of English descent. The Senior Butters worked for BF Goodrich, probably as a traveling representative for the tire maker.

The 1919 Des Moines City Directory lists Frank Butters’ address as 1815 Washington Ave. BF Goodrich was located at 206-208 11th St. between Walnut and Mulberry streets in Des Moines.

When he was just 5, McGraw told the Des Moines Tribune later, his family moved to Ohio after his father moved to BF Goodrich’s headquarters in Akron.

In 1955, McGraw returned to Des Moines to promote his film “The Bridges of Toko-ri”, starring William Holden and Grace Kelly. He told the Tribune that he had few memories of Des Moines, but that he vividly remembered the day his father took him to the Capitol.

“I remember going to the top of the dome of the Capitol and being scared to death,” he said.

Rode, in his well-researched 2008 biography “Charles McGraw: Film Noir Tough Guy”, indicates that McGraw had an “active and typical” childhood while growing up in Akron and became fascinated by films when he was born. worked as a bailiff at the Strand. Theater. Graduating from high school in January 1932, he spent a semester at university and, in the spring of 1935, decided to try his luck in New York.

Although times were tough during the Depression, McGraw was able to make a living by doing odd jobs, but also getting extra money from his parents when he needed it. His first stage role came as a boxer in “The Jazz Age” (1937), which later that year led to a small role in the Group Theater’s acclaimed production of “Golden Boy” by Clifford Odets. This is where McGraw, acting under his mother’s maiden name, honed his acting skills.

Following other actors at the Group Theater in Hollywood, McGraw starred in small roles in films such as “The Undying Monster” (1942) and “The Moon Is Down” (1943).

Then came the actor’s service during WWII. As much as McGraw later embellished his war record, Rode says he only served 11 months, never leaving the United States.

The film career takes off in the 1950s

It was after the war that McGraw began to find success in movies. In 1946, he was cast as a hitman in the iconic hit “The Killers”.

Later, under contract with film studio RKO, he gave one of his best performances the lead role of police detective Walter Brown in “The Narrow Margin” (1952), a tense and fast-paced mysterious thriller set in a train across the country.

(Another actor in the film, child star Gordon Gebert, now an architecture professor in New York City, was also born in Des Moines.)

McGraw stood out in another lead role in “Roadblock” (1952), but historian Quinlan says McGraw “surprisingly failed to land cinematic stardom”.

At the end of his career, he was hailed as the seedy father of killer Robert Blake in “In Cold Blood” (1967) based on the bestselling Truman Capote.

McGraw’s last film was “Twilight’s Last Gleaming” in 1977.

McGraw found almost regular work in television series from 1953 to 1976. He also starred in the “Adventures of Falcon” series, which ran from 1954 to 1955, and was cast as Rick (the role of Humphrey Bogart) in the televised version of “Casablanca” in 1955-56.

In his actor bio, Rode says McGraw was well read, basically gentle, generous, often a joker on set and someone who could manage in a discussion or argument. He loved hunting, fishing and boxing.

In 1938, McGraw married Freda Choy Kitt, whom he met in London while performing in the London production of “Golden Boy”. Rode says that due to McGraw’s drinking problem, the couple broke up in the late 1960s. They remained on good terms but lived separately until the divorce in 1968. Daughter Jill was their only one. child.

McGraw’s companion in his later years was Millie Black, who had worked in nightclubs and restaurants after filming.

McGraw’s tragic demise came about as dramatically as in any scenario. At 66, he bled to death on July 30, 1980, at his home in Studio City, Calif., After falling through a glass shower door and severing an artery in his arm. Millie Black immediately called 911, but paramedics arrived too late to save McGraw’s life.

His ashes were strewn at sea. His star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located opposite the historic Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

The most famous in Iowa: