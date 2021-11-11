Vicky Kaushal’s ex-girlfriend Harleen responds to actor’s wedding rumor Mallika Sherawat responds to Rolls Royce not selling her a car and more





Did you miss all the events in Tinsel Town today? Here’s a quick recap of everything that happened among our beloved celebrities today, November 11, 2021. Every day is a total riot with all of our B-Town celebrities giving us back-to-back news. From project announcements to personal updates, hardly a day goes by without our favorite stars making the headlines. As today draws to a close, here’s everything you might have missed in the midst of the hustle and bustle. Keeping up with all of the latest buzz is nearly impossible, but luckily for you, we’ve got it here. Before you log out for the day, don’t forget to keep up to date with today’s trending headlines: Harleen Sethi reacts to rumor of Vicky Kaushal’s wedding Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi Harleen and Vicky were going extremely strong before the duo bottom. But it seems the two have since moved on, as they both have a series of projects ahead of them. If you’re wondering how Harleen is doing with regards to Vicky Kaushal’s potential nuptials, a source told ETimes: “Friends tell her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming marriage and she cuts them short and says, don’t take me in that area. “ Hyderabad man arrested for threatening daughter of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli The vile threats to Anushka and Virat’s baby, Vamika, after India’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup were perpetrated by a Hyderabad-based man who has since been located and arrested by police . The threats came after the Indian skipper showed solidarity with his teammate Shami. The man, identified as Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, was brought to Mumbai, according to a report by Indiatimes.com. Mallika Sherawat responds to rumors that Rolls Royce is not selling its car Mallika Sherawat The actress was recently featured on Love laugh live show, where Mandira Bedi asked her about the bizarre rumor that Rolls Royce didn’t want her to be among their clientele. To that she responded with Can you imagine? So ridiculous! For example, why would an automaker refuse to sell you a car? “She said. She also criticized a reporter who appeared to have fabricated rumors about her because she” refused to send him any gifts”. Dharmendra reacts to Esha Deol’s photo in just a t-shirt: Esha Deol took to Instagram to charm us all with her latest photo in a t-shirt dress. The actress captioned “Nothing you wear is more important than your smile. Photographer: @popmercy @palsandpeersentertainment.” Among his many admirers in the comments section was daddy Dharmendra who wrote, “I love you baby.” Janhvi Kapoor The jealous happy birthday note for daddy Boney: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram On Boney Kapoor’s 66th birthday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to wish her father a happy birthday. It caught our attention, however, as the actress had the most hilarious reaction to her father hugging his sister. Posting a photo of the three of them with Uncle Sanjay Kapoor Janhvi captioned the image, Happy Birthday Father !! To the best man in the world. I love you. However, in the second picture, it looks like the actress is a little jealous of her sister. Khushi can be seen kissing his father, while Janhvi grimaces. Posting the photo Janhvi wrote, Even when you pay her more attention.

