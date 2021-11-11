Wyatt Baldwin helps promote local music scene

(Courtesy of Wyatt Baldwin)

WILLIAMSBURG – There was a time when local Williamsburg musician Wyatt Baldwin still learned to perform in front of crowds at open mic parties around the historic Triangle.

He was only 17 when he started going to different places in the region playing guitar and singing on stage. Flash before seven, and a pandemic later, and now he’s having an open mic party every Wednesday at Brass Cannon Brewery.

“When I was 17, I started singing. I went straight to Open mic aromas, and I met a lot of good people there, ”Baldwin said. “I met most of my musician friends at open mics in town. I wouldn’t say Williamsburg is a small town, but it is not a large metropolitan area. In a lot of cities it’s like you go there, you watch it, and you don’t expect there to be a big music scene, but if you just look hard enough you will find a lot of great musicians. . We are all somehow interconnected and we are all friends with each other. We all go to each other’s shows, or at least in my experience, that’s how I feel.

(Courtesy of Wyatt Baldwin)

The local musical artist has roots in the peninsula. He grew up in the Hampton and Newport News area for most of his childhood. Baldwin’s father was in the Navy, so he and his family lived along the East Coast and on the West Coast during the pivotal years of Baldwin’s musical discovery.

As a child, Baldwin watched his grandfather play the acoustic guitar. However, his own talent developed around the age of 15 when he began to learn to play himself. He says he takes inspiration from all genres of music such as alternative, hip-hop, and folk. The local musician cites artists like Lead Belly, The White Stripes and Bob Dylan as some of his biggest influences.

“My music is very singer / songwriter focused. It’s lyric-focused, but it’s not a slow style of coffee. It’s very rhythmic, ”said Baldwin. “I play acoustics, but my hand is very heavy with the acoustics. I am very focused on the rhythmic aspect. I think that’s where I start to take inspiration from my favorite hip-hop artists. You don’t really need a very loud melody if you can do some really interesting percussive lyrics with a good backing track. It’s also like a Bob Dylan or like a folk influence. Really wordy percussive verses. I guess you can call it Americana or alternative rock / indie rock.

The process of performing live music is a skill that Baldwin has honed over the years. He often changes setlists; performing new covers and his own material at various venues in the Hampton Roads area.

As a songwriter and musician, Baldwin has also worked on the recording aspect of his music. He plans to release his first feature film in early 2022. The project is called “The Rythm of Our Tides” and it is an album entirely produced and recorded by Baldwin.

“It’s completely a one-person project, and it was also like a homework assignment for me because it really solidified my recording skills which I’ve kind of studied and developed over the years,” said Baldwin said. “This is the first time that I have decided, from scratch, to release stuff that I have recorded. I learned a lot. I guess where I’m different from a lot of songwriters is that I don’t really wait for something to happen in my life to write about it. Although I do it sometimes if I feel inspired. I think I approach him sort of like a science fiction writer or a novel writer. I want to create a world, or something like that. So I have some kind of inspiration to create a sound, a feeling or an atmosphere. Then I get to work to find this story and what can be the lyrics. “

The pandemic and open microphones

Baldwin says his involvement in the local music scene has come full circle. Some of the open mic hosts he went to, when he first started performing, came to Baldwin’s open mic parties to perform.

“I’ve always liked open mics. It’s fun, I started out on an open mic and always try to go open-mic as much as possible to socialize in a way. It’s like my social hour and my workout at the same time, ”Baldwin said. “I like being able to host that and provide that space and that equipment for people who just want to go out and train and want to navigate. I think what I’m proud of with this open mic is that there are a lot of people who weren’t in the music scene and haven’t performed anywhere else in Williamsburg. They didn’t know any other Williamsburg musicians, but they felt comfortable there to make it their usual place. I love that people I didn’t know have come out and are part of the scene now.

(Courtesy of Wyatt Baldwin)

Another experience took place in 2020 and 2021. Baldwin is wrapping up a season of performances which he says has been one of the best.

“I was like, well, I have to find a way to do my job responsibly. So we did a lot of outdoor gigs, and I guess I didn’t care too much about that. I mean, I was wearing my mask and trying to be smart about it, ”Baldwin said. “I took off my mask to sing outside. I think when it got colder and we moved inside a few times I was a little nervous about it. By the time spring arrived, we were vaccinated and I was starting to do my own shows again. “

Baldwin says those who’ve always thought about performing, but maybe nervous about being in front of an audience should come to his open mic party and give it a try. He says the secret is to have “self-confidence”.

Those who want to know more about Baldwin’s music can follow him on Facebook and Instagram. His music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

by Wyatt Baldwin Upcoming shows:

November 13, 2021, performance at Toanos Farmers Market.

November 27, 2021, performance at New Kent Winery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 4, 2021, performance at Celtic Tiger Irish Pub in Chesapeake, Virginia.

January 21, 2022. Host of the folk husband / wife duo called “The Wedding Funeral” at Brass Cannon Brewery in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Always be informed. Click here to get the latest news and information delivered to your inbox