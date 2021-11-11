6 upcoming celebrity weddings we are waiting to hear from

Bollywood has seen several actors and actresses, some surprising, others predicted, get together and get married. It has been the case for several years, and this year is no different from celebrity weddings!

Bollywood fans are known to be ecstatic with all the news they get about their beloved stars. Whether it is the announcement of a new release or the fact that they are traveling, and among them, the most important are celebrity weddings. It’s so celebrated, to the point that one has the impression that one of their clans is forming a couple! Everyone loved seeing the photos and videos of Deepika-Ranveer, Anushka-Virat and Priyanka-Nick, Natasha-Varun and the wedding ceremonies of several other celebrities. It was like being part of the party with them, without an invitation.

The Bollywood fandom has been known to jump to conclusions about hearing wedding bells ringing as soon as two stars get together. This year we have certainly heard of many celebrities seeing each other and also know that they are ready to get married!

Here’s a look at all the celebrities we know who are getting married soon!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Soonto see in the trilogy Brahmstre, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite some time now. They have been photographed celebrating festivities with their respective families or just casually hanging out with them. In an interview with Rajeev masandRanbir explained how Alia is outperforming with the number of online classes she took during the lockdown. He also said that if the pandemic had not struck, they would have married. Now that things seem to be going better, we may soon be hearing some wedding bells from the Bhatt and Kapoor clan!

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Much has been put on hold by the pandemic, including celebrity weddings. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were ready to settle last year, but since the pandemic had other plans, they are now looking to get married in 2022. Ali Fazal had proposed to Richa Chadha in the Maldives, and they had already finalized their wedding arrangements. It’s not like the duo secretly planned to get married. The two have been pretty open about their plans for the big day. We hope the duo can finally make the deal as they hoped!

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

The couple met four years ago at a family event and started dating a little later. The next step is to make the deal, and it looks like they’re ready to do it now. Allegedly set to tie the knot this month, the duo have been preparing for the day for some time. Our best bet is to be on the lookout for their photos on all platforms in the coming days.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The celebrity duo quietly managed to keep their relationship private. It was a relationship that started in 2019 so nobody saw it coming. There are reports that the couple will be getting married in December and, of course, the internet is in turmoil. With the cat now out of the bag, fans can’t wait for their big day. Reports said they had two dates in mind, December 2021 and May 2022. But apparently Katrina decided to go ahead with December 2021 to get married. Wanting an outdoor wedding including all ceremonies throughout the day and location, Rajasthan also in mind, December seemed the best choice. The possibility of the wedding venue being Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan dating from the 14th century, people already have their imaginations running with how magnificent this wedding would be!E-timehad announced the news, giving a preview of their scoop!

Rajkumaroa and Patralekhaa

Rajkumaroa and Patralekhaa have been dating and loving each other for six years. It’s no secret that any couple who have been together for some time are doomed to get married. Seeing the trend in all of the couples mentioned, Rajkumaroa and Patralekhaa are also rumored to be getting married this year. Ready to tie the knot this month, we’ll have to wait for photos to come out to reveal their wedding as all rituals, like most celebrity weddings, will be done in private.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

They say they’ve been dating for several years and even thought to be engaged, Disha-Tiger fans are waiting to hear the good news of their installation. In 2019, people went a little crazy when they learned that they had secretly married inGoa, but it turned out to be wrong. Now some rumors have resurfaced claiming that they will be getting married in Italy, in 2022. We don’t know how true that could be, but all we can do is wait!

