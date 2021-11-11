Japanese actor praises Chinese cinema’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression







A poster from the movie Railway Heroes Photo: Sina Weibo Heroes of the railroad , a new historical drama film set during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) is set to debut on November 19. Japanese actor Mori Hiroyuki said he was amazed by the Chinese cinematic spirit he saw while filming the film. , a new historical drama film set during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) is set to debut on November 19. Japanese actor Mori Hiroyuki said he was amazed by the Chinese cinematic spirit he saw while filming the film. The film is set in Shandong Province (eastern China) and follows a team of railway guerrillas who form an armed force to fight the Japanese invasion and defend their country. Hiroyuki plays an important supporting role opposite the two main characters, Wang and Hong, respectively played by Chinese actors Zhang Hanyu and Fan Wei. Although the Japanese actor plays the villain in the film, he praised the Chinese production team for their directing skills. Calling the film crew “excellent,” he told media he was surprised at how the Chinese filmmaker was able to shoot very large scenes while paying rigorous attention to every detail. He said he was especially surprised by the meticulous and detailed production designs of Chinese films which aim to uphold historical accuracy. “Every part of the costumes, makeup and accessories was aimed at perfection, even the hair was specially customized to show off the unique texture of hair from that era,” Hiroyuki told media. “Such efforts are no longer history extras in many Chinese films and cultural productions. Especially for a historical film, the more real the ‘sense of age’ we can bring to the audience, the more the audience. may feel surreal because it has been traced back to history. [Hiroyuki] was surprised is quite normal for us, we have to devote ourselves to the finer things, because we love Chinese cinema, ”Mei Yue, artistic director of the film, told the Global Times on Thursday. “For such a dedicated production team, the only thing I can do is give my best performance to reward everyone’s efforts,” added Hiroyuki. Born in Japan and having spent his childhood in countries such as the United States and Canada, the Japanese actor also sees cinema as a bridge that can promote Sino-Japanese cultural communication.

