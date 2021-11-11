Kate Walsh ditch Hollywood glamor, shows off laid back look at Dune premiere in Perth

She has been living in Australia on and off since March last year, when she found herself “stranded” in the country due to the Covid pandemic.

And over a year later, American actress Kate Walsh seems to have settled into the relaxed Down Under country lifestyle.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 54, ditched her usual Hollywood glamor in favor of a more casual look as she attended the Dune premiere in Perthon on Wednesday.

Kate, who is also known for her roles in Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy, kept things casual in black pants and a tank top.

She added a pop of color by wearing a purple and white checkered jacket over the top.

In an ode to her Hollywood roots, Kate wore a vintage beige Chanel handbag, which costs around $ 11,000.

Kate went for natural-looking makeup, swept her dark hair back and accessorized with a pair of silver aviator-style glasses.

She appeared to be in a good mood at the film’s premiere, smiling at the photographers as she made her way to the theater.

Kate first moved to Western Australia in March last year, just at the start of the Covid pandemic, and quickly fell in love with Perth.

She previously told the Daily Telegraph that she loved living in Perth so much that she didn’t want to return to New York even when she could.

“I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was painful to say the least,” she said.

“At first I couldn’t go home, and now that I can, I don’t really want to go back. When I have my own mother who tells me not to come home, my 86 year old mother, we have a very difficult time! “

Kate flew to Paris in June, presumably to shoot the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

She returned to Australia after production was completed.